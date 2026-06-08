Israeli Official Tells Channel 12 Trump Asked Israel to Halt Attacks on Iran

The official also addressed the situation in Lebanon, warning that if Hezbollah continues its attacks against Israel, the Israeli military will launch strikes on southern Beirut.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Israeli official told Channel 12 that U.S. President Donald Trump has asked Israel to halt its attacks on Iran, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

The official also addressed the situation in Lebanon, warning that if Hezbollah continues its attacks against Israel, the Israeli military will launch strikes on southern Beirut. According to the official, Israel is prepared to respond to any threat emerging from its northern border.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced on Monday that it had suspended its military operations against Israel. In a statement, the headquarters warned that if Israeli attacks continue, particularly those targeting southern Lebanon, Iran would adopt "much harsher and more destructive measures."

On Sunday, IRGC fired nearly 30 ballistic missiles (reports vary from 11 to 30) at Israeli targets, including air bases like Nevatim and Tel Nof, and reportedly a petrochemical plant in Haifa. This was described as retaliation for an Israeli strike on Beirut that targeted Hezbollah.

Most missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, resulting in limited or no reported casualties in Israel. Some impacts or near-misses were reported in areas like Tel Aviv and the West Bank.

Iran released footage of the launches and initially framed the action as the start of sustained operations.

In response, Israel conducted airstrikes on military targets in western and central Iran, hitting air defense systems, missile sites, and a petrochemical complex (e.g., in Mahshahr). Explosions were reported in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and other areas.