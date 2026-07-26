President Barzani Receives UK Consul General Andrew Bizley on Farewell Visit

Bizley thanked President Barzani and the people of the Kurdistan Region for their continued support throughout his tenure.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received British Consul General Andrew Bizley in Erbil on Sunday during a farewell visit marking the end of the diplomat's mission in the Kurdistan Region, with both sides reaffirming the importance of strengthening historic ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, Bizley thanked President Barzani and the people of the Kurdistan Region for their continued support throughout his tenure. He underscored the importance of preserving and further strengthening relations between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region, while expressing hope for lasting peace, stability, and security across the region.

President Barzani thanked the British Consul General for his service in the Kurdistan Region and wished him success in his new assignment.

He also reaffirmed the longstanding historical relationship between the Kurdish people and the United Kingdom, expressing appreciation to the British government and people for their enduring support and historic stance toward the Kurdish people.

The statement added that the two sides also discussed the latest political developments in the Kurdistan Region and the broader Middle East, as well as the challenges facing the region.

Relations between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region center on strategic security cooperation, economic ties, and diplomatic support for institutional reforms. This includes ongoing UK military training, advisory programs, and counter-terrorism coordination against ISIS through the Global Coalition.