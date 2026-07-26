President Barzani Receives Outgoing French Consul General in Erbil

President Masoud Barzani and French Consul General Yann Braem review bilateral ties and regional developments as the diplomat concludes his mission in Erbil.

26 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani received French Consul General Yann Braem on Sunday as the senior diplomat concluded his assignment in Erbil, using the farewell meeting to reaffirm the longstanding partnership between France and the Kurdistan Region and to recognize years of close diplomatic cooperation.

According to an official readout from the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting underscored the enduring relationship that has developed between France and the Kurdistan Region, while offering an opportunity for both sides to reflect on the progress achieved during Braem's tenure.

As his mission drew to a close, Braem expressed appreciation to President Barzani for the support he received throughout his time in the Kurdistan Region. He also thanked the Kurdistan Region's institutions and its people for their cooperation, describing that collaboration as an important factor in advancing relations between France and the Kurdistan Region.

The French consul general noted that expanding cooperation across a broad range of fields had been a central objective of his diplomatic assignment. According to the official readout, he highlighted efforts undertaken during his tenure to further strengthen bilateral engagement and deepen ties between the two sides.

President Barzani, in turn, acknowledged Braem's contribution to those efforts, commending the French diplomat for his service and the role he played in reinforcing cooperation during his posting in Erbil.

The president also emphasized that relations between France and the Kurdistan Region are rooted in a long and historic partnership, describing the relationship as one built over many years through sustained dialogue and mutual engagement. He wished Braem success in his future diplomatic responsibilities.

Beyond the farewell exchange, the meeting also provided an opportunity to review broader regional developments and the evolving political landscape, according to the Barzani Headquarters. While the official statement did not elaborate on specific issues discussed, it noted that both sides exchanged views on current political developments affecting the region.

The discussion reflected the continued importance of maintaining close communication between the Kurdistan Region and its international partners at a time of shifting regional dynamics.

The meeting concluded on a forward-looking note, with both sides highlighting the value of continued engagement between France and the Kurdistan Region.

As one diplomatic assignment comes to an end, the official readout presented the encounter as a reaffirmation of a relationship that extends beyond individual postings and remains grounded in longstanding cooperation, shared dialogue and enduring bilateral ties.