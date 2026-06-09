President Barzani, French Consul Discuss Historic Kurdistan Region-France Relations

President Barzani welcomed the French diplomat and highlighted France's role throughout the history of the Kurdish liberation movement, describing Paris' support during different stages of the Kurdish struggle as highly significant.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Tuesday received Yann Braem, the French Consul in Erbil, in Erbil’s Pirmam district, where the two sides reaffirmed the enduring ties between France and the Kurdish people and discussed regional and domestic political developments.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, Braem expressed his pleasure at meeting President Barzani and underscored the importance of the long-standing historical relationship between the Kurdistan Region and France. He also praised President Barzani's role in supporting, strengthening, and preserving those ties over the years.

President Barzani welcomed the French diplomat and highlighted France's role throughout the history of the Kurdish liberation movement, describing Paris' support during different stages of the Kurdish struggle as highly significant.

"We are proud of these relations," President Barzani said, emphasizing the value of the partnership between the Kurdish people and France.

The meeting also addressed the broader political situation, regional developments, Iraq's political process, and internal affairs in the Kurdistan Region.

France has long been regarded as one of the region's closest European partners. Relations were strengthened during the 1990s when Paris supported international efforts to protect Kurdish civilians after the Gulf War, and they deepened further through cooperation against the Islamic State (ISIS), with France providing military assistance and backing to Kurdish Peshmerga forces.

President Barzani has maintained regular contacts with French leaders and diplomats over the years, reflecting the strategic and historical nature of the relationship. French officials have consistently voiced support for stability, security, and dialogue in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.