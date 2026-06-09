President Barzani, Davutoğlu Stress Peace and Regional Stability in Pirmam Meeting

The statement said the two sides exchanged views on the current political situation, recent regional developments, and the risks and challenges facing the region's future.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani and Ahmet Davutoğlu, leader of Turkey's Future Party and former prime minister, emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and preserving stability across the region during a meeting held in Erbil's Pirmam district on Tuesday.

According to a statement from Barzani Headquarters, President Barzani received Davutoğlu to discuss the latest political and security developments affecting the region.

The statement said the two sides exchanged views on the current political situation, recent regional developments, and the risks and challenges facing the region's future.

Both leaders underscored the importance of achieving lasting peace and maintaining regional stability, stressing the need to address ongoing challenges through dialogue and cooperation.