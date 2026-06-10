Iraqi Government Reaffirms Commitment to Security, Sovereignty, and State Monopoly on Arms

Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi pledges continued stability, reform, and reconstruction on the anniversary of Mosul’s fall

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Iraqi government on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security and stability, consolidating national sovereignty, and restricting weapons exclusively to the state, while pledging to continue an extensive path of reconstruction, reform, and development aimed at meeting the aspirations of Iraqis for a strong and capable state.

The statement was issued by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on the anniversary of the fall of Mosul to ISIS in 2014, which was described as one of the most painful chapters in Iraq’s modern history.

In the statement, Al-Zaidi stressed that the government is “moving steadily forward in consolidating security and stability, strengthening Iraq’s sovereignty and protecting its independent national decision, ensuring that weapons are exclusively in the hands of the state, and continuing the path of construction, reconstruction, reform, and comprehensive development.”

He added that these efforts aim to fulfill the aspirations of Iraqis for a strong state capable of providing a dignified life and broad opportunities for its citizens.

Al-Zaidi also emphasized appreciation for what he described as the “national positions of political forces supporting the path of stability, reform, and development,” noting that such unity strengthens national cohesion, reinforces state authority, and contributes to building institutional foundations.

The statement came as Iraq marked the anniversary of ISIS’s capture of Mosul, when the extremist group seized large parts of northern and western Iraq in 2014, committing widespread atrocities and attempting to dismantle the country’s social fabric and state institutions.

The government recalled that period as one marked by mass killings, displacement, and grave violations against civilians, leaving thousands dead, wounded, or missing in what it described as an effort to break Iraq’s unity and identity.

It highlighted Iraq’s eventual response, saying the country overcame the threat through a unified national effort following the “fatwa of jihad” issued by the top religious authority, which mobilized broad segments of society.

The statement said Iraqi Armed Forces, security agencies, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and the Peshmerga forces fought alongside civilians and with international support to defeat ISIS and restore control over Iraqi territory.

While commemorating those sacrifices, Prime Minister Al-Zaidi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving those gains through continued strengthening of the armed forces and security institutions.

He stressed that Iraq remains determined to consolidate security, uphold state authority, and prevent any return of extremist threats, while advancing reconstruction and institutional reform.

The statement further highlighted the importance of political unity, praising national political forces that support stability and reform efforts as essential partners in strengthening governance and national decision-making.

It concluded by paying tribute to Iraq’s fallen and honoring the country’s security forces “in all their formations,” as well as all those who contributed to defending Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Mercy and eternal peace be upon our righteous martyrs, and greetings of pride and honor to our armed forces and all who contributed to victory,” the statement said.