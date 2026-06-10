KDP Official: 90% Of Kurdistan’s Political Problems Can Be Solved by Prioritizing Public Interest

Fazil Mirani, head of the Executive Committee of the Political Bureau of the KDP highlights President Barzani’s reconciliation initiative and calls on political parties to place national interests above all

49 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Fazil Mirani, head of the Executive Committee of the Political Bureau of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), said on Wednesday that the vast majority of political disputes in the Kurdistan Region could be resolved if political parties prioritized public interests over partisan and personal considerations.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, Mirani outlined his party’s position regarding relations among political parties and the future of the Kurdistan Region’s political process.

“We want all problems to come to an end because our people have done so much for the political forces,” Mirani said. “It is our responsibility to repay that sacrifice through service and by preserving stability.”

Mirani stressed the importance of resolving outstanding disputes among political parties and pointed to recent efforts aimed at easing political tensions in the Kurdistan Region.

Referring to President Masoud Barzani’s initiative to overcome the ongoing political deadlock, he described the move as an important step toward restoring dialogue among political actors.

“That initiative was a significant step, and several political forces have responded positively to it,” Mirani said.

His comments come weeks after President Barzani used his Eid al-Adha message to call on Kurdistan’s political parties to abandon political rivalries and engage in sincere dialogue to resolve the Region’s prolonged political impasse.

In his May 26 message, President Barzani urged political forces to place the interests of the people and the nation above narrow political agendas and called for talks to begin immediately after the Eid holiday.

Mirani argued that the main obstacle to political consensus remains the tendency of parties to prioritize partisan interests over broader national concerns.

“If we, as political parties, place the interests of the people above personal and partisan interests, I am confident that 90 percent of our problems can be solved,” he said.

The senior KDP official emphasized that public expectations from political leaders remain high and that political forces carry a responsibility to work together in order to safeguard stability and improve governance.

President Barzani’s recent appeal framed the resolution of the political crisis as a “moral, national, and patriotic duty,” urging all parties to return to dialogue and assume responsibility for overcoming divisions.

Mirani’s remarks echoed that message, highlighting the need for greater political cooperation and a renewed commitment to finding common ground among the Kurdistan Region’s competing political forces.

His comments come amid ongoing discussions over the future direction of the Kurdistan Region’s political process and efforts to build broader consensus among the Region’s major parties.