President Masoud Barzani, Khalilzad Discuss Regional Developments and Challenges Facing Iraq

The statement said the discussions focused on recent developments and the risks and opportunities facing Iraq and neighboring countries amid a rapidly changing regional environment.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani and former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the latest regional developments and the opportunities and challenges facing Iraq and the wider Middle East during a meeting on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, President Barzani received the veteran American diplomat, with the two sides exchanging views on the evolving political and security landscape in the region.

The statement said the discussions focused on recent developments and the risks and opportunities facing Iraq and neighboring countries amid a rapidly changing regional environment.

Khalilzad is one of the most prominent American diplomats to have worked on Middle Eastern and South Asian affairs. Born in Afghanistan, he served in several senior positions under U.S. administrations, including as the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq, and the United Nations. He played a significant role in shaping Washington's policy toward Iraq following the 2003 invasion and was closely involved in efforts to support Iraq's political transition and state-building process.

In recent years, Khalilzad has remained an influential voice on regional affairs, frequently commenting on developments in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the broader Middle East, as well as on issues related to security, diplomacy, and political stability.