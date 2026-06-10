PM Barzani Inaugurates World's Largest Youth Hub to Foster Innovation

The state-of-the-art facility, owned and operated by the Kurdistan Foundation, is designed as a comprehensive platform to help young people develop their talents, acquire new skills, and build strong networks with fellow innovators and entrepreneurs.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday inaugurated the Youth Hub, the largest youth center in the world, marking a significant step in the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ongoing efforts to empower young people and promote innovation.

The state-of-the-art facility, owned and operated by the Kurdistan Foundation, is designed as a comprehensive platform to help young people develop their talents, acquire new skills, and build strong networks with fellow innovators and entrepreneurs.

Managed in accordance with international systems and the highest global standards, the Youth Hub has already attracted considerable interest during its pilot phase. The center currently has more than 1,400 registered members and includes a library containing over 12,000 books across a broad range of fields.

According to project officials, the hub welcomed 129,000 visitors during its trial operation, with all services offered free of charge to ensure broad accessibility for young people throughout the region.

The Kurdistan Foundation's Youth Hub provides opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship, education, and professional development, creating an environment where participants can strengthen their capabilities and prepare for the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.

The initiative reflects the KRG's broader strategy of investing in human capital and supporting youth-led innovation as a driver of economic growth and social development. By equipping the next generation with practical skills and collaborative opportunities, the project aims to enable young people to play an active role in the reconstruction and advancement of society.