Prime Minister Barzani Reaffirms Support for Yazidi Rights During Meeting with Yazidi Prince

The meeting focused on developments in the Kurdistan Region, regional affairs, and the situation of the Yazidi community, with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reaffirming support for Yazidi rights.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg, the Yazidi Prince, on Wednesday, in a meeting that addressed the situation in the Kurdistan Region, regional developments, and issues affecting the Yazidi community.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the overall situation in the Kurdistan Region and the wider region, as well as the current circumstances of the Yazidis.

Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s support for the demands and rights of the Yazidi community, emphasizing the government's continued backing for Yazidis and their legitimate rights.

For his part, Hazim Mir Tahsin Beg expressed his appreciation for the support and assistance provided by the Prime Minister and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The discussions also covered broader regional developments alongside issues related to the Yazidi community, reflecting ongoing engagement between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Yazidi representatives.

The meeting concluded with the Yazidi Prince thanking Prime Minister Barzani for his continued support and attention to Yazidi affairs.