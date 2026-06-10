PM Barzani at Youth Hub Opening: Our Youth Are the Hope of Kurdistan’s Future

Prime Minister Barzani also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to supporting talented youth in contributing to economic development, healthcare improvement, and education reform.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivered a speech at the official inauguration of the Youth Hub, described as one of the world's largest and most advanced youth centers.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Barzani said he was pleased to participate in the launch of what he called one of the most modern and comprehensive youth facilities globally. He stressed that the center represents a source of pride for the people of the Kurdistan Region and will serve as a key platform for young people to develop their skills, creativity, and opportunities.

He congratulated Kurdish youths on the opening of the facility and thanked all those who contributed to its establishment and continued support for youth development and social engagement.

Barzani also expressed satisfaction after meeting young participants who presented their projects and achievements across various sections of the center. He highlighted the importance of providing modern spaces that enable young people to gather, learn, and build their capacities.

Referring to the center’s facilities, the Prime Minister pointed to its large and well-equipped library, describing it as a significant scientific and historical resource for the younger generation.

On a national level, Barzani urged young people to study Kurdish history and better understand the struggles and sacrifices that led to today’s institutions and development. He said the progress achieved in the Kurdistan Region is the result of the resilience and sacrifices of an oppressed nation and the efforts of the Peshmerga.

He added that despite historical hardship, the Kurdish people never abandoned their national will, and that today’s stability and development were built on those sacrifices. He expressed hope that the youth will play a stronger role in advancing the region’s future.

Barzani encouraged young people to use the center not only as a meeting place but as a space to actively build their skills and capabilities. He noted that long-standing concerns about the lack of youth facilities are being addressed through the establishment of such modern institutions, which he said could also help reduce outward migration.

He also stated that “our country is the true home of our youth,” emphasizing that future generations must build on the achievements of those who came before them.

Outlining the center’s functions, Barzani highlighted four main areas of focus: sports, cultural heritage, science and technology, and social integration. He said the facility will provide spaces for physical development, promote Kurdish history and identity, encourage innovation and technological advancement, and bring together youth from across the region without discrimination.

He further emphasized that young people are already playing a visible role in shaping the future, rejecting the idea that their voices are unheard. According to him, their contributions are increasingly influencing the direction of society.

Prime Minister Barzani also reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to supporting talented youth in contributing to economic development, healthcare improvement, and education reform.

Concluding his remarks, he urged young people to “dream big and set high goals,” stating that no ambition is beyond reach if pursued with determination.