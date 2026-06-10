Prime Minister Barzani to Kurdistan24: We hope our youth have self-belief and confidence

KRG Prime Minister urges youth to lead Kurdistan’s prosperity, addresses oil revenues, Baghdad ties, and political deadlock.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Masrour Barzani, stated today: "We look forward with optimism to our relations with the new Iraqi government led by Ali Zaidi. We hope the existing positive relationship continues and that we can further improve it."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani responded to questions from Kurdistan24 correspondent Shayma Bayiz, he stated: "We hope our youth have belief and confidence in themselves. Kurdistan is a beloved country, and we can make it even more prosperous. However, that duty and responsibility lie upon the shoulders of the youth. I hope that with the confidence they have in themselves, they will help us."

Regarding internal revenue, Prime Minister Barzani said: "There are several methods to increase revenue, one of which is oil exports. Iraq's overall revenue has decreased because oil exports have declined due to the conflicts and tensions that existed in the region."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has attempted to assist the Iraqi government in increasing domestic production and exporting oil through the Region.

He also noted that international companies have requested guarantees from the federal government to resume operations.

Addressing trade obstacles, PM Masrour Barzani highlighted: "Due to a decision imposed by the Iraqi government, the ASYCUDA system was implemented. We have tried to reach a mutual understanding to ensure trade returns to normal and revenue increases."

In response to a journalist’s question, the Prime Minister stated: "Previously, the allocation of 120 billion [dinars] was a personal decision and lacked any scientific basis. Legally, half of federal revenues must be handed over to Baghdad. However, due to the suspension of oil exports and the impact of the ASYCUDA system, overall revenues dropped, making it impossible for the Region to provide that specific amount."

The Prime Minister discussed the relationship between Erbil and Baghdad, noting: "We look forward with hope to our relations with the new Iraqi government headed by Ali Zaidi.

We hope the current good relations continue and improve." He further stressed that the issue of salaries is tied to all people of Iraq and must not be isolated or entangled with political matters.

Finally, PM Masrour Barzani discussed efforts to form the new Regional Government, noting: "President Barzani has called on all political parties to sit together to break the current political deadlock. The view of the people of Kurdistan is for a stable situation to emerge, for the Parliament to be reactivated, and for the new cabinet to be formed. It now remains to be seen to what extent the other parties are prepared to respect the will of the people."