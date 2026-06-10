Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes on Iran, Says Tehran Has Been ‘Playing Us for Suckers’

"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States would launch fresh attacks on Iran, accusing Tehran of delaying peace negotiations and "playing us for suckers."

Trump's remarks came after the United States and Iran exchanged fire following the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter, further straining a ceasefire that has been in place since April.

"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"And we'll see what happens with a deal. We were really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers," he added.

The United States said Tuesday's strikes on Iran were carried out in retaliation for the shooting down of the Apache helicopter. The aircraft's two crew members were rescued.

Trump also suggested that additional military options remain under consideration, including possible strikes on Iranian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants. He had previously raised the possibility shortly before the ceasefire, but did not act on it.

"I am not going to say that to you. But I can do that," Trump said when asked about reports that his administration was considering such plans.

Amid rising economic concerns linked to the conflict, with inflation reaching a three-year high, Trump also claimed that the U.S. military had conducted a secret operation to help secure the passage of approximately 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iran had largely closed the strategically important waterway in response to U.S. and Israeli attacks, and its reopening has been one of Trump's key demands in ongoing negotiations.