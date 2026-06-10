U.S. Imposes New Sanctions Targeting Iran's Weapons Procurement Network

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State, the sanctions target networks that sought to source and purchase military equipment, including man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), on behalf of the IRGC.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States on Wednesday announced new sanctions against thirteen individuals and entities based in Iran, Belarus, China, and Hong Kong, accusing them of helping procure weapons for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State, the sanctions target networks that sought to source and purchase military equipment, including man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), on behalf of the IRGC.

The move follows a previous round of sanctions announced on Monday, aimed at disrupting procurement networks that support Iran's military programs and limiting Tehran's ability to advance its military activities across the region.

The State Department said the latest measures are intended to support the implementation of United Nations sanctions and restrictions on Iran, which were reimposed following what Washington described as Iran's "significant non-performance" of its nuclear commitments.

The statement noted that UN Security Council Resolution 1929 requires member states to prevent the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional weapons, including MANPADS, to Iran.

The U.S. administration also reiterated its commitment to maintaining "maximum pressure" on Iran under President Donald Trump's National Security Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2), aimed at denying the IRGC and the Iranian government access to resources that support what Washington describes as destabilizing activities.

"The United States continues to use all available tools to expose, disrupt, and counter Iran's destabilizing activities and to stop Iran from its efforts to reconstitute its proliferation-sensitive programs," the State Department said.

The sanctions are part of broader U.S. efforts to curb Iran's military capabilities and restrict the international networks that facilitate the acquisition of weapons and sensitive technologies.