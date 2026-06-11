Pakistan To Kurdistan24: Diplomatic Contacts Between Washington and Tehran Continue

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry tells Kurdistan24 that diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran remain open through mediation efforts involving Pakistan and Qatar despite recent military escalation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that diplomatic communication between the United States and Iran continues through mediation channels despite the latest military confrontations between the two countries.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andarabi said diplomatic contacts facilitated by Pakistan and Qatar remain active between Washington and Tehran.

According to Andarabi, the exchange of messages between the two sides has continued despite the recent escalation and is expected to remain ongoing in an effort to reach a potential agreement.

The comments come as tensions have sharply increased following several days of military exchanges involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Earlier on Thursday, U.S. forces launched a series of strikes inside Iran, targeting what American officials described as military surveillance capabilities, communications systems and air defense positions across the country.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operations were conducted as defensive actions against Iranian-linked threats and were carried out under orders from U.S. President Donald Trump.

CENTCOM said the strikes were a response to what it described as ongoing and unjustified Iranian actions, while emphasizing that U.S. forces remain on high alert throughout the region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later responded with missile and drone attacks targeting several U.S. military installations in Kuwait and other Gulf countries, according to Iranian reports.

The exchanges prompted temporary airspace closures across parts of the region as authorities sought to address security concerns resulting from the attacks.

Before the latest strikes, President Trump had stated that the objective of the U.S. military pressure campaign was to push Iran toward accepting a draft agreement proposed by mediating countries.

However, Iranian officials have maintained their position on key conditions and signaled that Tehran is not prepared to make concessions on issues it considers fundamental.

Despite the escalation, Pakistani officials indicated that diplomatic efforts have not collapsed and that communication channels remain functional.

Islamabad and Doha have played important intermediary roles in facilitating indirect contacts between Washington and Tehran in recent years, and Pakistani officials say those efforts are continuing as both sides seek a path toward de-escalation.

The latest remarks suggest that while military tensions remain high, diplomatic avenues for dialogue between the United States and Iran have not been entirely closed.