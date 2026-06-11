Trump Vows Fresh Strikes on Iran, Threatens to Seize Key Oil Infrastructure

Trump compared the proposed move to what he described as U.S. control over Venezuela's oil sector, though he did not provide details on how such an operation would be carried out.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to launch new military strikes against Iran and threatened to take control of the country's most important oil facilities, signaling a major escalation in the ongoing conflict with the Islamic Republic.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared that "The United States will be hitting Iran... VERY HARD TONIGHT," while also pledging that Washington would eventually "take Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets."

Trump compared the proposed move to what he described as U.S. control over Venezuela's oil sector, though he did not provide details on how such an operation would be carried out. Military analysts note that any attempt to seize and hold Iranian oil facilities would likely require a significant ground operation.

The U.S. president had previously raised the possibility of targeting Kharg Island earlier in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which began on Feb. 28. The island is the centerpiece of Iran's oil export network, with the bulk of the country's crude shipments passing through the strategic Gulf terminal.

Located off Iran's Gulf coast, northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, Kharg Island is widely regarded as a critical pillar of Iran's economy. Any disruption to its operations could have major implications for global energy markets.

Trump's latest remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and follow previous U.S. military operations targeting Iranian assets. His comments also prompted renewed attention in energy markets, with oil prices reacting to the prospect of further escalation in the region.