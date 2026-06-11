KRG Interior Minister Says Peace Returning to Border Areas During Amedi Visit

"During our field visit, we inspected the border region and military checkpoints, and we also listened closely to the concerns and requests of the local administrative officials," he said.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed said on Thursday that peace and stability have returned to parts of the Kurdistan Region's border areas, following a halt in fighting between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish army.

Speaking at a press conference during a visit to border and military posts in Duhok province's Amedi district, Ahmed said the delegation had assessed conditions on the ground and met with local officials.

"During our field visit, we inspected the border region and military checkpoints, and we also listened closely to the concerns and requests of the local administrative officials," he said.

Ahmed noted that the end of clashes in the area had allowed many displaced residents to return to their homes and villages.

"Fortunately, after several years, the cessation of fighting and clashes between the PKK and the Turkish army has brought calm back to the border areas," he said. "We hope that the remaining problems and challenges along the border will be completely resolved and that lasting peace will prevail, so that citizens will no longer be forced to leave their homes because of war and instability."

The interior minister praised local administrative bodies for continuing to provide services despite the area's difficult terrain and numerous challenges. He also commended the resilience of local residents, describing them as a generous and heroic community that has made significant sacrifices throughout the history of Kurdish movements and uprisings.

Ahmed acknowledged that some issues remain beyond the control of the KRG but expressed optimism that the ongoing peace process in Turkey would succeed. He said the KRG and the Kurdish political leadership would do everything within their power to support the process.

Highlighting the region's natural beauty and strategic importance, Ahmed also voiced hope that the administrative units in the border areas would soon be fully reintegrated into the broader development and prosperity of the Kurdistan Region.

The protracted border conflict between the PKK and the Turkish Armed Forces has largely been concentrated in the mountainous Amedi district. Turkey has progressively expanded its operations further into the Kurdistan Region to establish a permanent security corridor.

The KRG consistently calls upon both Turkey and the PKK to cease using the Kurdistan Region territory as a theater of conflict.