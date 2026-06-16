KRG Prime Minister Calls for Air Defense Systems to Shield Kurdistan and Secure Energy Infrastructure

Masrour Barzani highlights coordination with Baghdad and Washington to eliminate external threats and facilitate the return of international oil companies.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday called for the deployment of advanced air defense systems to protect the region's territory and vital energy infrastructure, characterizing the move as a critical step toward ensuring long-term stability and economic growth.

Addressing reporters following a high-profile visit to His Beatitude Mar Paul III Nona, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church, Barzani expressed hope that the "sources of the risks" currently threatening the Kurdistan Region would be permanently neutralized. His remarks come at a time when the region is increasingly focused on hardening its defenses against external threats that have periodically disrupted its burgeoning energy sector.

Fortifying the Sky and the Oil Fields

The Prime Minister emphasized that securing the region’s airspace is no longer just a defensive necessity but an economic one. "Providing defense systems and support to counter these threats is a vital step forward," Barzani stated. He revealed that a high-level military delegation from the federal government recently visited Erbil to coordinate with the KRG Ministries of Peshmerga and Interior.

The primary goal of this inter-governmental collaboration is to determine how the federal authorities can best extend defensive assistance to the Kurdistan Region, with a particular focus on protecting the International Oil Companies (IOCs) whose operations are essential to the nation's fiscal health. Barzani characterized the federal government's willingness to support the return of these companies to full production as a "very positive step" by the administration of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi.

Trilateral Coordination: Erbil, Baghdad, and Washington

The push for a more robust security umbrella is unfolding alongside intense diplomatic engagement with the United States. Commenting on the recent visit of a senior U.S. delegation, Barzani noted that the dialogue centered on a "new direction" for trilateral relations involving Erbil, Baghdad, and Washington.

"We discussed how to enhance economic and security coordination to confront current challenges," the Prime Minister explained. He added that the KRG’s overarching objective is to secure the international support necessary to attract further foreign direct investment. By stabilizing the security environment, Barzani argued, Iraq as a whole will be better positioned to bolster its national economy and present a more attractive landscape for American and global capital.

A Pillar of Coexistence

While the strategic focus was heavy on security and energy, the Prime Minister used his visit to the Chaldean Patriarch to reaffirm the Kurdistan Region’s identity as a sanctuary of religious and ethnic pluralism. Congratulating the Patriarch on his ascension to the high office, Barzani described Kurdistan as a "home for everyone."

"Our beauty lies in our religious and ethnic diversity, and we remain fully committed to supporting our Christian community," Barzani told the press. The discussions between the two leaders touched upon the humanitarian challenges facing the community, specifically focusing on creating the security and economic conditions necessary to encourage the return of Christians who have been displaced or migrated abroad in recent years.

As the Kurdistan Region navigates a complex period of regional realignment, Barzani’s remarks signal a dual-track strategy: reinforcing the region’s military and economic foundations through deep coordination with federal and international partners, while doubling down on the values of tolerance and coexistence that define its social fabric. The successful provision of air defense and the return of international energy giants are now viewed in Erbil as the essential prerequisites for this vision to be fully realized.