China, Kurdistan Region Emphasize Dialogue and Cultural Cooperation at International Day Event

Liu also pointed to growing educational and technological engagement, noting an increasing number of people in the Kurdistan Region learning Chinese and using Chinese technology.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, Liu Jun, the Chinese Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, said during an event marking the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations that China and the Kurdistan Region, despite differences in language and culture, share important common values.

He highlighted the global pursuit of peace and praised the Kurdistan Region’s relative stability amid regional tensions, stressing the need to build a civilization that benefits all sides. According to him, cultural differences should serve as a bridge for closeness rather than a source of division, and mutual respect for traditions is essential for strengthening relations.

Liu also pointed to growing educational and technological engagement, noting an increasing number of people in the Kurdistan Region learning Chinese and using Chinese technology. He said there is significant potential to deepen cooperation between Chinese and Kurdish cultures, and added that Chinese culture has also been enriched by the Kurdish literary classic Mem and Zin. He further expressed appreciation for Kurdish cuisine and traditions, reaffirming China’s interest in expanding cooperation with the region.

From the Kurdish side, Safeen Dizayee, Head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), emphasized the importance of promoting dialogue and intercultural exchange, stating that the Kurdistan Region’s voice must be heard internationally and better understood.

He reflected on past decades, saying that Kurdish voices were previously silenced and that the international community had been unable to witness the suffering and atrocities committed against the Kurdish people. He contrasted this with the present, noting that global conditions have changed and that the Middle East continues to face serious challenges.

Dizayee stressed that dialogue remains the only effective path to resolving crises and advancing societies, arguing that global peace depends on mutual understanding and respect for differences. He also underscored that all people should live with dignity and peace as a shared human principle.

He highlighted the Kurdistan Region’s long-standing tradition of coexistence, saying communities of different ethnic and religious backgrounds have lived together peacefully for centuries without formal enforcement, describing this as a key foundation for social progress. He also noted the region’s growing international engagement and how its experiences are increasingly reflected in global cultural productions, helping build bridges between societies.

The event is part of the annual observance of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. This day, proposed by China, was established in 2024 by a United Nations General Assembly resolution to promote mutual respect, cultural diversity, and equal dialogue as a means of addressing global challenges.