Iraq Approves Starlink License in Boost to Digital Transformation

The announcement came during a meeting in Baghdad, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen strategic cooperation and expand partnerships between Iraq and the United States.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and US Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq Tom Barrack on Tuesday welcomed Iraq's decision to approve an operating license for Starlink, paving the way for the satellite internet provider to offer high-speed internet services across the country.

The announcement came during a meeting in Baghdad, where the two sides discussed ways to strengthen strategic cooperation and expand partnerships between Iraq and the United States, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Both officials praised the licensing decision, describing it as an important step toward advancing Iraq's digital infrastructure and accelerating the country's digital transformation. The move is expected to improve internet accessibility, particularly in remote and underserved areas where traditional broadband services remain limited.

The approval clears the way for Starlink, the satellite internet network developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, to enter the Iraqi market and provide broadband connectivity through its constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites.

The meeting also highlighted the broader commitment of Baghdad and Washington to deepen cooperation in technology, investment, and economic development.

Starlink is a satellite internet service operated by Starlink Services, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US aerospace company SpaceX. Unlike conventional internet providers that rely on fiber-optic cables or cellular towers, Starlink delivers broadband internet through thousands of satellites orbiting the Earth at low altitude, enabling high-speed connectivity with lower latency.

The service has expanded rapidly across dozens of countries, providing internet access to households, businesses, emergency responders, and communities in remote locations. Iraq's approval of Starlink's operating license is expected to strengthen the country's digital infrastructure, support e-government initiatives, and improve connectivity for citizens and businesses nationwide.