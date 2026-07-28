Starlink Officially Launches Operations in Iraq After Historic Licensing Agreement Signed in Washington

Iraq's Communications and Media Commission grants SpaceX's satellite internet service formal authorization to operate nationwide, with Prime Minister al-Zaidi present at the Washington signing ceremony

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WASHINGTON, D.C. (Kurdistan 24) - Iraq has officially granted Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, a license to operate within its territory, marking one of the most significant developments in the country's telecommunications history and opening the door to high-speed satellite internet across a nation long plagued by unreliable connectivity and aging infrastructure.

As Shafaq News reported on July 17, 2026, the licensing agreement was signed at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington during a ceremony attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Baligh Abu Kalal, executive chairman of Iraq's Communications and Media Commission. The signing took place during al-Zaidi's visit to Washington, where he also held meetings with US officials including President Donald Trump, making the Starlink agreement one of the most concrete commercial outcomes of the prime minister's American engagements this month.

Iraq Business News confirmed on July 21, 2026, that the CMC said the authorization forms part of its efforts to regulate satellite internet services within an approved legal and regulatory framework, to preserve digital sovereignty and align Iraq with global developments in the telecommunications sector. Abu Kalal stated that the newly issued license paves the way for the legal and regulated rollout of Starlink's satellite internet network across Iraq, giving consumers and businesses access to secure and high-speed connectivity.

Residential service in Iraq will start at 131,500 Iraqi dinars per month, approximately $100, for the entry-level 100 Mbps plan. The CMC said it is actively working to ensure subscription costs remain accessible for Iraqi consumers, acknowledging that Starlink equipment and monthly fees are considered expensive in comparable markets across the region. Whether the Iraqi government has negotiated special tariffs, subsidies, or payment structures as part of the licensing framework will likely determine the speed at which ordinary Iraqis are able to access the service following its formal launch.

The strategic significance of the agreement extends well beyond basic internet access. Starlink operates through a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that deliver high-speed internet by bypassing the ground-based infrastructure constraints that have limited connectivity in Iraq for decades. As The Insight International reported on July 19, 2026, Iraq has long struggled with unreliable internet services due to aging infrastructure, capacity constraints, and the compounding effects of years of conflict. The introduction of satellite-based connectivity is expected to bridge the country's digital divide in ways that conventional broadband networks have been unable to achieve, reaching schools, hospitals, and communities in remote areas where mobile towers and cable networks have never arrived.

The timing of the agreement also carries broader geopolitical resonance. As Dinar Detectives reported on June 19, 2026, Iraqi Prime Minister al-Zaidi and US Special Presidential Envoy for Iraq Tom Barrack both welcomed the approval of Starlink's operating license, framing it within the context of Iraq's deepening economic and digital partnership with Washington. The license approval aligns with Iraq's push toward a cashless economy, with the Central Bank of Iraq having pushed for full government cashless operations, a digital transformation for which Starlink's connectivity infrastructure provides a critical enabling layer, particularly in areas where banking and digital payment networks have historically been inaccessible.

The licensing agreement also arrives at a moment that adds particular commercial weight to Musk's portfolio. As Reuters confirmed via Iraqi state media on July 17, 2026, the agreement was signed formally between the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission and Starlink, making Iraq one of SpaceX's most significant new market entries in the Middle East, a region whose satellite internet penetration remains well below its potential given the combination of geography, infrastructure gaps, and large underserved populations. Starlink's parent company SpaceX completed its landmark initial public offering at a valuation of $1.77 trillion earlier this month, making Musk the world's first trillionaire on paper, as Kurdistan 24 previously reported.