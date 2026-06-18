Netanyahu Stresses U.S. Alliance Despite Growing Tensions Over Iran Deal

"The struggle is not yet over, and further challenges lie ahead," Netanyahu said during a public event, according to a statement from his office.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday emphasized the importance of preserving Israel's alliance with the United States, despite growing disagreements over the recently announced U.S.-Iran agreement aimed at ending the Middle East war.

"The struggle is not yet over, and further challenges lie ahead," Netanyahu said during a public event, according to a statement from his office. "They require calm judgement, steadfast defense of Israel's security interests, and at the same time the preservation of our vital relationship with our American friends, who stood shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight -- a partnership we deeply appreciate."

Although Netanyahu has yet to comment directly on the terms of the agreement, his remarks came a day after details of the deal were released and amid increasing strains between Washington and Jerusalem. Several members of his governing coalition had already criticized the accord before its full text became public.

The agreement, announced on Wednesday, calls for an "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon." It also addresses the dilution of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile but makes no reference to Iran's ballistic missile program, a key Israeli security concern throughout the conflict.

Israeli analysts have criticized the agreement, arguing that it effectively consolidates Iranian gains while postponing issues they consider most critical to Israel's long-term security.

Tensions between the two allies were further exposed shortly before the deal was unveiled, when U.S. President Donald Trump publicly rebuked Netanyahu over Israeli military operations in Lebanon, saying the strikes risked undermining the diplomatic breakthrough.

"He's a very difficult guy," Trump said of the Israeli prime minister. "He should be very thankful to us for doing this. Because if Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn't be around for two hours."

According to Axios, Trump acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks but believed Netanyahu had escalated military operations disproportionately in recent days. Citing a U.S. official, the report said Trump was also troubled by the scale of civilian casualties in Lebanon and opposed the destruction of entire buildings to eliminate individual Hezbollah commanders.

Despite the ceasefire provisions, Netanyahu reiterated on Thursday that Israeli forces would remain deployed in southern Lebanon.

"We will restore security and prosperity to the communities of northern Israel," he said. "That requires maintaining the security zone in southern Lebanon, and it requires that we not withdraw from it for as long as Israel's security needs demand it."

The remarks underscore continuing uncertainty over the implementation of the agreement and highlight lingering differences between Israel and the United States over how to address Iran and regional security following the end of the conflict.