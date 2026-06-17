US and Iran Sign Electronic Memorandum of Understanding to End War, Axios Reports

Agreement takes effect Wednesday as Washington and Tehran formalize a binding framework after months of conflict and faltering ceasefire attempts

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The United States and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding to formally end their war, with the agreement executed electronically on Wednesday and now in effect, according to Axios, citing US officials.

Axios reported on Wednesday that American officials confirmed both governments completed the signing process electronically, marking what appears to be the most concrete step yet toward a binding resolution of the conflict that began on Feb. 28, 2026.

A Formal Step Beyond a Temporary Pause

The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) represents a significant escalation in diplomatic commitment compared to the informal ceasefire arrangements that have repeatedly collapsed since the war began. Unlike a verbal or temporary truce, a memorandum of understanding typically establishes documented terms and obligations that both parties have formally agreed to uphold, even if it falls short of a comprehensive treaty.

The timing of the announcement is notable. It comes just one day after Washington and Tehran agreed on Tuesday, June 10, 2026, to pause their conflict for two weeks, an arrangement that immediately faced strain after Israeli strikes killed more than 250 people in Beirut on Wednesday, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to call both President Trump and Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian to press for Lebanon's inclusion in any durable settlement.

Outstanding Questions on Scope

Axios did not specify, according to the information available, whether the memorandum addresses the full range of disputes that have defined the conflict, including Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, the status of the Strait of Hormuz blockade, the conditions attached to Iran's frozen assets, or the question of Lebanon's inclusion that Macron raised directly with both leaders on Wednesday.

Given the pattern of this conflict, in which previous ceasefire announcements have been followed within hours or days by renewed strikes, the durability of the newly signed memorandum will likely depend on whether its terms explicitly address the Lebanon front, where Israeli operations against Hezbollah have continued largely independent of the broader US-Iran negotiating track.

A Conflict Defined by Fragile Agreements

The war has produced multiple rounds of ceasefire announcements since February, each accompanied by cautious optimism and each tested within days by renewed hostilities, whether through Iranian missile strikes on Gulf states, Israeli operations in Lebanon, or disputes over the terms of the Hormuz blockade. The electronic signing of a formal memorandum of understanding may represent an attempt by both sides to create a more durable and legally anchored framework than the verbal ceasefire arrangements that have repeatedly failed to hold.

Whether this latest agreement marks a genuine turning point or simply another temporary pause in a conflict that has now stretched well over three months will depend heavily on how its terms are implemented in the days ahead, particularly regarding the Lebanese front that has emerged as the single most contentious obstacle to a lasting peace.