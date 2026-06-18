US Sanctions Hezbollah-Aligned Lebanese Officials and Business Network in Fresh Pressure Campaign

Washington targets political figures and financial operatives across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Oman, saying those who provide cover for Hezbollah "will suffer the consequences of their choices"

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The United States announced a new round of sanctions Thursday targeting Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese officials and members of a Hezbollah business network, in what Washington described as part of a sustained campaign to dismantle the group's financial infrastructure and restore genuine Lebanese state sovereignty.

The State Department confirmed on Thursday, June 12, 2026, that two Hezbollah-aligned Lebanese officials are being designated alongside members of a Hezbollah business network overseen by US-designated operative Alaa Hassan Hamieh. The designations were made under the counterterrorism authority of Executive Order 13224, as amended, the same legal instrument under which the State Department first designated Hezbollah as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization on Oct. 31, 2001.

Officials Who Undermined the Lebanese State

The State Department said the two Lebanese officials targeted Thursday have used their influence to deliberately and systematically undermine the authority of the Lebanese state. "By aligning themselves with Hizballah, a terrorist organization, they have prevented the Lebanese government from exercising full control over its territories and over its future," the department's statement read.

Washington characterized their activities as obstructing efforts to restore a sovereign and independent Lebanon, arguing that the parallel power structure Hezbollah and its affiliates have built keeps Lebanon "weak and divided, at the expense of the entire Middle East."

A Network Spanning Four Countries

Beyond the two Lebanese officials, the Treasury Department's press release confirmed that additional associates of Alaa Hamieh and his network are also being designated, with operatives identified across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Oman. These individuals are alleged to raise funds, execute contracts, and operate front companies designed to generate revenue for Hezbollah.

The cross-border scope of the designations reflects the scale of Hezbollah's financial architecture, which US officials say extends well beyond Lebanon's borders into a web of commercial activity spanning multiple countries in the region.

A Stark Warning to Hezbollah's Backers

The State Department's statement carried an explicit warning to any party continuing to provide political or material support to Hezbollah. "Those who continue to provide political cover and material support to Hizballah will suffer the consequences of their choices," the statement said.

Washington reiterated its position that Hezbollah is the single biggest obstacle to Lebanon's recovery and future, describing the group as one that "puts Iran, not Lebanon, first" and holds the Lebanese state hostage to a permanent condition of conflict.

The statement closed with a clear statement of US policy objectives: "For the sake of lasting peace in the region and Lebanese stability and prosperity, Hizballah must disarm, its infrastructure must be dismantled, and the Lebanese state must regain its control of Lebanon's future."

Sanctions as Diplomatic Complement

Thursday's designations arrive at a pivotal moment in regional diplomacy. They come one day after CENTCOM lifted the US naval blockade on Iranian ports following the formal signing of the war-ending memorandum of understanding by Presidents Trump and Pezeshkian, and as French President Emmanuel Macron has been pressing both Washington and Tehran to ensure Lebanon's inclusion in any durable ceasefire arrangement.

The timing signals that even as Washington moves toward a broader settlement with Iran, it intends to maintain and intensify financial pressure on Hezbollah specifically, treating the group's disarmament and the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty as non-negotiable conditions for lasting regional stability rather than issues to be deferred to a later phase of diplomacy.