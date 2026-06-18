US-Iran Technical Talks in Switzerland Postponed, No New Date Set

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced that the initial round of negotiations would not take place as planned and said no new date has been set for the talks.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Switzerland has postponed planned technical talks between the United States and Iran that were scheduled for Friday, delaying the next step in implementing a recently signed framework agreement aimed at ending weeks of conflict in the Middle East.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry announced that the initial round of negotiations would not take place as planned and said no new date has been set for the talks.

The postponement follows the cancellation of US Vice President JD Vance's trip to Switzerland, where he was expected to lead the American delegation. The White House cited unresolved "logistical difficulties" for the decision.

Iran has also reportedly delayed the departure of its delegation, amid heightened regional tensions and continued Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon.

The meeting in Switzerland was intended to launch a 60-day negotiation process established under a 14-point framework agreement signed remotely by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Under the agreement, the United States lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports, allowing commercial shipping to resume through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

The technical negotiations were expected to address several of the most sensitive issues between Washington and Tehran, including the future of Iran's nuclear program, the destruction or dilution of its enriched uranium stockpiles, and a roadmap toward a permanent ceasefire.

The postponement leaves uncertainty over when the two sides will resume negotiations, even as the broader framework agreement remains in effect. Diplomats have not indicated when a new round of talks might be scheduled.