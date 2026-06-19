Israeli Strikes Kill 16 in South Lebanon Despite Regional Peace Deal

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes after midnight on residential areas across several towns, accusing Israel of committing "several massacres."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli airstrikes killed at least 16 people overnight in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh region, Lebanese state media reported on Friday, marking the deadliest attacks since a U.S.-Iran agreement to end the wider Middle East war that also includes Lebanon.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes after midnight on residential areas across several towns, accusing Israel of committing "several massacres." The town of Haruf suffered the heaviest casualties, with at least eight people reported killed.

The latest strikes came despite a regional peace agreement reached between the United States and Iran aimed at ending hostilities across the Middle East, including in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israel's military announced that four of its soldiers were killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon, the first Israeli military fatalities reported since the U.S.-Iran deal was signed.

In a statement, the military identified one of the dead as Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon, adding that the names of the three other soldiers would be released later.

The Israeli military said it had launched strikes across southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah positions, accusing the Iran-backed militant group of "repeated violations of the ceasefire."

The renewed violence has raised concerns over the durability of the regional peace agreement, as hostilities continue along the Israel-Lebanon border despite diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Lebanese authorities later raised the death toll from the Israeli airstrikes to 18. Following the announcement that four Israeli soldiers had been killed in southern Lebanon, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for an intensified military response, saying, "With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not up for bargaining. All of Lebanon must burn."

Israel's military said it had struck more than 80 Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon, including in Nabatieh and surrounding areas, in response to what it described as ceasefire violations. An army statement said the strikes hit command centres, launch positions, and other infrastructure sites both within and beyond the designated security zone. It added that dozens of Hezbollah members operating in the targeted facilities were killed during the attacks.

Updated at 13:00 pm...