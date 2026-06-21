KRG Opens 24 Tourism Investment Opportunities with Tax-Free Incentives

The government is offering land, infrastructure, tax exemptions, and full foreign ownership as part of a region-wide tourism investment roadmap.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as part of its efforts to diversify revenue sources and revitalize the tourism sector, has announced a new investment roadmap comprising 24 strategic projects across all provinces and independent administrations.

These projects have been prepared with the support of the Board of Investment and the General Board of Tourism, with the necessary land and infrastructure already allocated.

Previously, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, stated during the Middle East Tourism Expo: "Our government is working with all its capabilities to facilitate investment and the development of this sector, so that it becomes a sustainable source of income for the Kurdistan Region."

The Prime Minister emphasized that tourism is an effective tool for introducing Kurdistan—its people, culture, history, and breathtaking geography—to the world, and that the government is committed to providing all necessary facilities for both local and foreign investors.

Unprecedented Incentives for Investors

To ensure the success of these projects, the KRG offers a suite of legal and financial incentives:

Land Provision: The government provides the land and brings all services (roads, water, electricity, internet) to the site.

Tax Exemption: Investors are exempt from all types of taxes and non-customs duties for 10 years.

Customs Exemption: All imported raw materials are exempt from customs duties for 5 years.

Full Ownership: Foreign investors have the right to 100% ownership of their projects.

Capital Repatriation: Full repatriation of profits and investment capital is permitted.

These opportunities are now open. Investors can begin procedures through the official website (invest.gov.krd) or by contacting the offices of the Board of Investment.

Details of Opportunities by Province and Independent Administration:

Erbil Province

Erbil Province, known as the center of political decision-making and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, is currently preparing for a major transformation in the tourism sector.

Located in the heart of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil is famous for its ancient Citadel, one of the oldest continuously inhabited sites in the world.

Alongside the Citadel, the Minaret, and the folklore Qaysari Bazaar, areas like Shaqlawa, Safin Mountain, and the Soran region have made Erbil a vital center for tourism and recreation in the region.

1- Chneran Village Project: A Modern Resort in Shaqlawa

Chneran is a charming and scenic village surrounded by green hills and forests near the town of Shaqlawa. The village enjoys a cool climate year-round and is located 50 kilometers (approximately one hour) from Erbil city center.



Features: Its proximity to Erbil International Airport and the untouched nature of the area give it significant value.

Land Area: 200 dunams (500,000 m²).

Infrastructure: Roads, electricity, water, and internet are available nearby.

Proposed Components: Hotels and tourist villas, event venues, restaurants, and swimming pools.

2-Tawska Project: Eco-Tourism at the Foot of Safin

Tawska is a unique green area at the base of Safin Mountain. Located 47 kilometers from Erbil, it provides an ideal environment for leisure in nature and adventure activities.

Features: The land belongs to the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources and is included in the Tourism Master Plan.

Land Area: 16 dunams (40,000 m²).

Proposed Components: Hotels and motels, a tourist village, festival grounds, and sports activity areas.

3-Gopal Project: Tourism Complex on the Great Zab

The Gopal area in the Dara shakran sub-district is a strategic location on the main Erbil-Duhok road. This area offers a stunning river view and a blend of natural beauty and local agricultural centers.



Features: It is seen as a key station for travelers between Erbil and Duhok for year-round tourism.

Land Area: 18 dunams (45,000 m²).

Infrastructure: Located directly on a paved road with existing services.

Proposed Components: Hotels and motels, concert halls, local product exhibition areas, and sand/water activity zones.



Sulaimani Province

Sulaimani Province, known as the "Cultural Capital" of the Kurdistan Region and surrounded by the Azmar and Goyzha mountains, is the focus of government efforts to develop three major tourism projects.

1-Sirwan River Project (Darbandikhan): An Eco-Resort

The Sirwan River, passing through the town of Darbandikhan, has created a unique landscape of valleys and mountains. This project is a golden opportunity for investment in water and eco-tourism.

Location and Distance: 14 minutes from Darbandikhan and 68.7 kilometers from Sulaimani city center.

Land Area: 124 dunams (308,995 m²).

Features: High untapped potential; the land is situated along the riverbank.

Proposed Components: Hotels, restaurants, family play areas, and water activities (swimming and water sports).

2-Piramagrun Project (Dukan): Adventure and Historical Tourism

Mount Piramagrun offers a unique panoramic view over Dukan and Mergapan. The area is a blend of natural beauty and historical/religious heritage (shrines), making it suitable for all seasons.

Location and Distance: Dukan District, only 24 minutes from Sulaimani city.

Land Area: 120 dunams (300,000 m²).

Features: Mountainous and rocky terrain that can become a global center for adventure tourism.

Proposed Components: Tourist villas, religious and cultural tourism facilities, and a natural park.

3-Hazar Merd Cave Project: A Blend of History and Adventure

The Hazar Merd Cave, dating back to the Paleolithic era, is one of the world's most important historical sites. This project aims to create a tourism complex that combines history with mountain climbing sports.



Location and Distance: 13 kilometers southwest of Sulaimani, easily accessible via paved roads.

Land Area: 163 dunams (407,000 m²).

Features: A high-altitude location overlooking the city and surrounding hills.

Proposed Components: Hotels and tourist villas, a museum and cultural center, adventure activities, and mountaineering.



Duhok Province

Duhok Province, known as "Colorful Duhok" and world-renowned for its breathtaking mountainous nature, is preparing for a major tourism shift. Under the new master plan, the KRG has announced three golden investment opportunities in strategic locations in a province that welcomes over 2 million tourists annually.

1-Gali Zawita Project: A High-End Mixed Resort

Zawita, located 20 kilometers north of Duhok city, is considered one of the greenest and coolest areas, in high demand year-round.

Features: Despite many existing restaurants, the area lacks high-end resorts. The presence of a cable car (teleferic) on the mountain peak enhances the project's appeal.

Land Area: 19.174 dunams (47,935 m²).

Infrastructure: Roads, electricity, water, and internet are fully ready.

Proposed Components: Hotels and motels, shops and commercial centers, children's playgrounds, and large gardens.

2-Mount Zawa Project: Panoramic Tourism and Residential

Mount Zawa is a prominent landmark of Duhok, offering a panoramic view of the entire city. It is located only 20 minutes from the city center.

Features: The presence of a cable car and undeveloped land offers investors a great opportunity to meet the growing tourism market.

Land Area: 5 dunams (12,185 m²).

Proposed Components: Mountain-top hotels, modern restaurants, outdoor activities, and water/land sports areas.

3-Duhok Dam Project: Lakeside Chalets and Leisure

The Duhok Dam, an earth-fill dam located 15 minutes from the city center, features a large reservoir with a capacity of 52 million cubic meters of water.

Features: This project offers a "first-mover advantage" in an undiscovered market. The scenic views and hiking trails make it a target for adventure lovers.

Land Area: 0.8 dunams (2,000 m²).

Proposed Components: Construction of chalets around the water, relaxation pavilions, and development of water activities.



Halabja Province

Halabja Province, a symbol of resilience and environmental protection, is preparing to attract major investments. Famous for the nature of Hawraman, Byara, and Tawela, it welcomes over 700,000 tourists annually.

1-Rishen Spring Project (Khurmal): An Integrated Resort

Located at the foot of Shuren Mountain, just 30 minutes from Byara, this area features fresh water and green plains.

Features: Provides a "pioneer" opportunity as no large projects have been implemented here yet.

Land Area: 12.84 dunams (32,100 m²).

Infrastructure: Paved roads and stable electricity are provided.

Proposed Components: Cafes, restaurants, relaxation platforms, fountains, and a water park.

2-Zalm Spring Project (Byara): Tourism Next to the Waterfall

Zalm Spring is one of Kurdistan's most famous sites, featuring a 25-meter waterfall and dense forests.

Features: Despite high visitor numbers, the area needs an advanced resort meeting international standards.

Land Area: 13 dunams (32,500 m²).

Proposed Components: Motels, residential cabins, restaurants, and children's play areas.

3-Awesar and Bawashaswar Dam Project: Revitalizing Garmian and Hawraman

Awesar, in the heart of Hawraman, is known for walnut trees and cold springs. Simultaneously, the Bawashaswar Dam project in the Garmian administration is presented.

Features: Bawashaswar Dam is a golden opportunity in an undeveloped area visited by 400,000 people annually.

Land Area: 70 dunams (175,000 m²).

Infrastructure: Access roads and electricity are ready.

Proposed Components: Hotels and motels, swimming pools, sports activities, and a leisure center.



Garmian Administration

Garmian is characterized by vast plains and authentic history, preparing to become a new hub for tourism investment.

1-Bawashaswar Dam Project (Kifri): Family Tourism Complex

Located north of Garmian near Kifri, just 10 minutes from Kifri and 40 minutes from Kalar.

Features: The area consists of highlands overlooking the dam and flat lands near the water, suitable for all seasons.

Land Area: 50 dunams (125,000 m²).

Infrastructure: Paved roads, electricity, and internet are provided.

Proposed Components: Motels, restaurants and cafes, tourist villas, and children's playgrounds.

2-Qulaberz Project (Kalar): Diverse Adventure Resort

Located in the Pebaz sub-district on the Kalar-Darbandikhan road. This is a "blue ocean" market near the Iranian border.

Features: Situated on the banks of the Sirwan River, ideal for eco-tourism and adventure sports.

Land Area: 100 dunams (250,000 m²).

Infrastructure: Easy access to main roads and public services.

Proposed Components: Hotels and tourist villas, a cable car, riverside corniche, natural park, and activities like mountaineering, horse riding, and boating.

3-Sartak Resort Project (Khanaqin): Mountain and Riverside Tourism

Sartak, located between two high mountains near the Sirwan River, is one of Garmian's most attractive natural sites.

Features: An untouched area with no major current projects. Paved roads, electricity, water, and internet are secured.

Land Area: 50 dunams (125,000 m²).

Proposed Components: Motels, restaurants, cafes, tourist villas, and leisure activities.



Soran Independent Administration

Soran, the "Bride of the North" and the region's richest area in water resources and mountains, is preparing for a historical tourism shift.

1-Mount Halgurd Project (Choman): Largest Ski Resort

Mount Halgurd, at 3,607 meters, is the second-highest peak in the Kurdistan Region.

Features: 30 minutes from Choman, with snow available year-round. It offers a "pioneer" opportunity for an international-level winter sports center.

Land Area: 295 dunams (737,230 m²).

Proposed Components: Hotels and villas, a ski center, cable car, and hiking trails.

2-Bestoon Cave Project (Khalifan): Historical and Ontological Tourism

Bestoon Cave on Bradost Mountain dates back to the Neanderthal era, featuring natural stone pillars and charming lighting.

Features: Will be the first historical/adventure tourism center in the area. Access is via paved roads with internet availability.

Land Area: 8 dunams (20,375 m²).

Proposed Components: Restaurants, cafes, a historical museum, and an eco-tourism center.

3-Dangara Spring Project (Rawanduz): Resort and Water Park

Located at the foot of Hendren Mountain in the Barzewa area, famous for abundant water and cool weather.

Features: Full of flowing springs and natural forests, benefiting from the massive tourism traffic in Rawanduz.

Land Area: 6 dunams (15,000 m²).

Proposed Components: Motels and tourist villages, a water park (Aqua Park), natural spa, and children's play areas.



Raparin Independent Administration

The "Gateway of Raparin," known for green plains and water resources, aims to attract local and foreign tourists to Rania, Qaladiza, and Hajiawa.

1-Mount Makok Project (Hajiawa): Panoramic and Adventure Tourism

Mount Makok offers a strategic view overlooking Lake Dukan.

Features: Large flat areas for investment. Paved roads, electricity, and internet are provided.

Land Area: 280 dunams (700,000 m²).

Proposed Components: Hotels and villas, cable car, winter activities, a zoo, and parking facilities.

2-Kiwahrash Mountain Project (Rania): Diverse Resort

The landmark of Rania, situated near the Lesser Zab and the main Rania-Qaladiza road.

Features: Offers "pioneer" status in an untapped market near the Iranian border.

Land Area: 100 dunams (250,000 m²).

Proposed Components: Tourist village and villas, cable car, riverside corniche, natural park, and sports activities.

3-Kawya-Dalga Project (Pshdar): Tourism in the Embrace of Asos

Located in the Isaiwa sub-district, directly on the banks of the Lesser Zab River at the foot of the Asos mountain range.

Features: A mix of rushing rivers and natural springs, offering the coolest climate in spring and summer.

Land Area: 100 dunams (250,000 m²).

Proposed Components: Diverse resorts, cable car, riverside restaurants, and water sports/boating.



Zakho Independent Administration

Known for its international gateway, the ancient "Delal Bridge," and the Khabur River, Zakho is on the verge of an economic shift.

1-Zreza Project (Batifa): The Largest Investment Opportunity

The most massive tourism opportunity in the region, surrounded by mountains and fresh water.

Land Area: 2175 dunams (5,437,500 m²).

Features: Untouched area ideal for a large family complex. Infrastructure is secured.

Proposed Components: Advanced hotels and motels, tourist villas, concert halls, and playgrounds.

2-Sharanish Project (Darkar): Investment Next to the Highest Waterfall

Sharanish features a 35-meter waterfall where temperatures are 15 degrees lower than the city center.

Land Area: 120 dunams (301,000 m²).

Features: Mountainous and water-rich. High potential for a first-mover investor.

Proposed Components: Integrated resort, modern restaurants/cafes, and event halls.

3-Kashan Project (Batifa): Mountain and Eco-Tourism

Located in the Begova sub-district, known for rushing rivers and thick greenery.

Land Area: 25 dunams (622,000 m²).

Features: Cool climate with easy implementation due to ready roads and electricity.

Proposed Components: Mountain complex, adventure sports, and mountaineering.