Iraq, Türkiye Discuss Oil Exports, Development Road, and Expanding Economic Cooperation

The discussions centered on restarting oil exports via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline and developing mechanisms to transport Iraqi crude to European markets.

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on Monday, focusing on resuming oil exports through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, advancing the Development Road project, and expanding investment and economic ties.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

The discussions centered on restarting oil exports via the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline and developing mechanisms to transport Iraqi crude to European markets.

Water cooperation also featured prominently in the talks, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and coordination to reach mutually beneficial agreements. They also discussed plans to sign cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding in the gas and agriculture sectors to strengthen the economic and development partnership between the two countries.

Al-Zaidi and Erdogan reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Development Road project, describing it as a key initiative for enhancing regional trade and connectivity. The project, estimated to cost around $17 billion, aims to link Iraq's Grand Faw Port on the Gulf to the Turkish border through a network of railways and highways, thereby creating a major transport corridor that connects Asia with Europe.

Both leaders pledged to continue advancing the project, highlighting its economic and strategic significance for Iraq, Türkiye, and the wider region.

During the call, Erdogan renewed his invitation for Al-Zaidi to visit Ankara at the end of July, where the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues in greater detail, particularly the implementation of the Development Road project.

Al-Zaidi also invited Turkish companies to expand their investments in Iraq and capitalize on opportunities across various sectors, emphasizing the private sector's role in strengthening economic relations between Baghdad and Ankara.

Iraq and Türkiye have sought to deepen cooperation in recent years despite longstanding disputes over water resources and oil exports from the Kurdistan Region. During President Erdogan's landmark visit to Baghdad in April 2024, the two countries signed more than 20 agreements covering security, water management, energy, transportation, and the Development Road project. Since then, officials from both countries have continued efforts to translate those agreements into practical cooperation while expanding trade, which already exceeds $20 billion annually.