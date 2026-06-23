UAE to Launch First Passenger Rail Service on June 30

Initial route will connect Abu Dhabi and Fujairah as the country moves toward a nationwide rail network spanning four emirates

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United Arab Emirates will launch its first passenger rail service later this month, marking a major milestone in the country's transportation infrastructure development, state media reported on Tuesday.

The announcement came after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurated the emirate's new railway station, ahead of the start of passenger operations on June 30.

According to the state-run WAM news agency, the service will begin with an introductory operational phase connecting Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The broader network is expected to eventually link four of the UAE's seven emirates, improving mobility across the country.

Ticket prices for the inaugural route have been set at 55 dirhams ($15) for standard class and 120 dirhams ($32) for premium class. Authorities also announced that ticket bookings would open on Tuesday.

The rail system's fleet consists of 13 passenger trains, each capable of carrying up to 400 passengers.

As part of the phased rollout, the Dubai station is scheduled to open on Sept. 30, while the main station in the neighboring emirate of Sharjah is expected to become operational on March 30, 2027.

WAM reported that authorities will also conduct feasibility studies for expanding the passenger network to additional emirates in the future.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sheikh Khaled said the railway project reflects the UAE's long-term vision of creating a fully integrated national transportation network.

"The project reflects the UAE's vision for a fully integrated transport network, enhancing inter-emirate connectivity, supporting sustainable growth through the efficient movement of people and goods, and opening new horizons for investment, tourism and urban development," he said.

The launch represents a significant step for a country that has long relied heavily on road and air transport. Previous efforts to introduce advanced rail connections included plans announced in 2016 for a Hyperloop system linking Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The project attracted international attention but never moved beyond the planning stage.

The UAE's passenger rail rollout also comes amid broader efforts to strengthen transportation links across the Gulf region. For decades, the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have discussed creating an interconnected railway network, although implementation has progressed slowly.

Momentum has increased in recent years. In December, Saudi Arabia and Qatar signed an agreement to develop a high-speed rail link connecting Gulf capitals, while a separate $3 billion railway project linking Abu Dhabi with Oman's Sohar Port is currently under construction. Officials reported in April that the Oman-UAE rail project was approximately 40 percent complete.

Analysts view the UAE's passenger railway as an important test case for broader regional rail integration, with the potential to boost tourism, facilitate business travel, reduce road congestion, and support economic diversification efforts across the Gulf.