Prime Minister Barzani Meets Canadian MPs to Expand Kurdistan-Canada Relations

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani hosted a cross-party delegation from Ottawa to discuss expanding diplomatic, economic, and institutional cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Canada.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region is actively seeking to broaden its diplomatic and economic partnerships with North America, utilizing a high-level visit from Canadian lawmakers this week to push for deeper institutional ties between Erbil and Ottawa.

On Tuesday, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani hosted a delegation representing the Canadian-Kurdish Friendship Group.

According to a KRG statement detailed in a Kurdistan24 report, the meeting centered on leveraging parliamentary diplomacy to expand bilateral cooperation across a range of political and economic sectors.

The visiting delegation featured prominent cross-party figures from the Canadian parliament, including Conservative Member of Parliament Ziad Aboultaif and Liberal MP Ahmed Hussen, who previously served in several senior cabinet positions, including Minister of International Development and Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship.

The Drive for Broadened Bilateral Engagement

During the discussions in Erbil, the Canadian lawmakers briefed Prime Minister Barzani on their ongoing advocacy efforts within the federal parliament in Ottawa.

According to the KRG statement, the delegation clearly articulated the primary objective of their mission: to identify new avenues for developing the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and the Canadian government.

The MPs conveyed Ottawa's readiness to strengthen coordination beyond the traditional security frameworks that have long defined the partnership, emphasizing opportunities for collaboration in civic and economic sectors.

In response, Prime Minister Barzani outlined his administration's diplomatic priorities.

He formally expressed the Kurdistan Region's gratitude for Canada's sustained political and humanitarian assistance.

He further emphasized the KRG's commitment to not only maintaining but aggressively expanding its long-term partnership with Canada, signaling that Erbil views Ottawa as a crucial ally in its effort to diversify its international relationships.

A Foundation of Security and Historic Support

The discussions with the Prime Minister build upon a foundational relationship forged during years of regional crisis.

This historical context was heavily emphasized during a parallel meeting held on Monday between the Canadian delegation and Kurdish leader President Masoud Barzani at the Barzani Headquarters in Pirmam.

According to a separate Kurdistan24 report detailing that encounter, the Canadian MPs utilized the meeting to reaffirm the legitimacy of the Kurdish political cause.

The lawmakers explicitly praised the historical sacrifices of the Kurdish people and highlighted the decisive heroism of the Peshmerga forces during the intense, multi-year campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS).

Read More: President Barzani, Canadian Parliamentary Delegation Reaffirm Strong Ties, Support for Kurdish Cause

President Masoud Barzani reciprocated by acknowledging Canada's critical role during that conflict.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Canadian people and government for providing vital military assistance and standing alongside the Peshmerga during some of the most perilous moments of the anti-ISIS war.

Yet, like the Prime Minister, President Barzani stressed that the relationship must now evolve.

He reiterated his support for deepening civilian ties, focusing specifically on expanding cooperation into new areas such as technology, innovation, and economic development.

The Mechanics of Parliamentary Diplomacy

The visit highlights the increasingly prominent role of parliamentary diplomacy in the Kurdistan Region's foreign policy apparatus.

The Canadian Parliamentary Friends of the Kurds group, an all-party caucus originally established in 2016 and reactivated in late 2025, has served as a vital bridge between Erbil and Ottawa.

The caucus coordinates closely with Kurdish diaspora organizations to advance awareness of Kurdish issues within Canada.

The group has consistently advocated for deeper institutional engagement, including past campaigns urging the Canadian government to upgrade its diplomatic presence in Erbil from an embassy office to a full consulate general.

This week's meetings in Erbil and Pirmam demonstrate that both Kurdish leadership and Canadian lawmakers are eager to institutionalize their partnership.

As the Kurdistan Region attempts to pivot away from a narrative defined exclusively by conflict and counter-terrorism, it is increasingly utilizing diplomatic channels to position itself as a stable, forward-looking market ripe for international investment.

The commitment expressed by both sides suggests that the relationship between Erbil and Ottawa is successfully transitioning from wartime military cooperation into a durable, multi-sector strategic partnership.