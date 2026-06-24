Duhok Attracts Over $62 Million in Investment During First Half of 2026

KRG reforms and business-friendly policies drive growth as total investment in the province surpasses $6.5 billion

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The investment sector in Duhok province has entered a new phase of growth under the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) economic development strategy, attracting more than $62 million in new investments during the first six months of 2026.

The growth comes as part of the Ninth Cabinet's program to strengthen infrastructure, diversify sources of revenue, and encourage private-sector development across the Kurdistan Region.

According to the Duhok General Directorate of Investment, project licenses are being granted based on the specific needs of local communities and the strategic importance of various economic sectors, a policy that has contributed to increased investor confidence and activity.

Among the projects currently under implementation is a six-story commercial complex that will include 64 office spaces and several other business units. Investors behind the project say the province's stability and the support provided by the KRG have been key factors in their decision to invest.

“The security, stability, and favorable investment environment in Duhok, together with the facilities and support offered by the KRG and the Investment Directorate, have been a major incentive for us as private-sector investors to move forward with this project,” said Ziad Tamer, the project's investor.

Investment figures indicate a significant acceleration in economic activity. While 2025 was described as a “golden year” for investment in Duhok after 45 investment licenses were issued, data from 2026 have already surpassed previous records.

Haval Sadiq, Director General of Investment in Duhok, said more than $62 million in investments had been registered during the first half of the year alone.

“In the past six months, we have succeeded in attracting more than $62 million in investment,” Sadiq said. “Our strategy is to place greater emphasis on productive sectors in order to further strengthen the region's economy.”

Data from the Investment Directorate shows that since the implementation of the Kurdistan Region's Investment Law, a total of 363 licenses have been granted to various projects across Duhok. The combined value of those investments exceeds $6.5 billion.

Officials say Duhok has increasingly become a destination for both domestic and foreign investors, benefiting from the province's stability and the administrative incentives introduced by the Kurdistan Regional Government to support private-sector growth.

The continued expansion of investment activity is expected to contribute to job creation, economic diversification, and long-term development across the province, reinforcing Duhok's position as one of the Kurdistan Region's leading investment hubs.

As part of its broader economic reform agenda, the Kurdistan Regional Government has sought to increase non-oil revenues by encouraging private-sector growth and attracting investment across key sectors, including industry, tourism, agriculture, housing, and trade.

Officials have repeatedly highlighted investment as a cornerstone of the Region's long-term development strategy, aimed at creating employment opportunities, improving infrastructure, and reducing reliance on public-sector spending.

Bewar Hilmi, Kurdistan24's correspondent in Duhok, contributed to this report.