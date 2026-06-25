UK Minister Reaffirms Strong Ties with Kurdistan Region Following UK Leadership Transition

“Relations with the KRG are incredibly important and should continue to go from strength to strength,” he said. “I am sure that whoever becomes prime minister of the UK, the country will maintain an important relationship with both Iraq and the KRG.”

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Hamish Falconer, the UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, has reaffirmed Britain's commitment to maintaining strong relations with both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, regardless of the outcome of the United Kingdom's ongoing leadership transition.

In an interview with Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilovan Emadaldin, Falconer paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, praising his leadership and achievements.

“We all owe him gratitude,” Falconer said. “He’s done a terrific job and made important changes, including on issues that matter to my city of Lincoln. He has also made important decisions regarding the Middle East. I think we owe him our gratitude.”

The minister said the Labor Party would now begin the process of selecting a new leader and prime minister.

“There will now be a process to appoint the next leader of the Labor Party and the next prime minister, and I will play my full part in that. We will fight for every vote at the next general election,” he stated.

Falconer also announced his support for Andy Burnham in the upcoming leadership contest.

“I think Andy Burnham is a good man and a good politician, and I will be supporting him for the leadership,” he said.

Addressing relations with the Kurdistan Region, Falconer stressed the importance of continued cooperation between London, Baghdad, and Erbil.

“I was very pleased to see the President of the Kurdistan Region a few weeks ago. I am in regular contact with my colleagues there and in Baghdad as well,” he said. “Both Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are important partners for the UK, and we will continue to focus on those relationships in the weeks and months ahead.”

Falconer emphasized that ties between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region remain a key pillar of British engagement in Iraq.

“Relations with the KRG are incredibly important and should continue to go from strength to strength,” he said. “I am sure that whoever becomes prime minister of the UK, the country will maintain an important relationship with both Iraq and the KRG.”

His remarks underscore London's intention to preserve and strengthen its partnership with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region amid political changes in the United Kingdom.