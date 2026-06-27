Karbala activist donates 5,000 plants to Halabja in tribute to chemical attack victims

Initiative honors the memory of Halabja's martyrs and recognizes residents' humanitarian solidarity following the death of a young visitor from Karbala

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A civil activist from Iraq's Karbala province has donated 5,000 plants to Halabja in a symbolic gesture honoring the victims of the 1988 chemical attack and expressing gratitude for the compassion shown by the people of Halabja and Hawraman following the tragic death of an 11-year-old girl from Karbala earlier this month.

Haider Agraa, a civil activist from Karbala who resides in Baghdad, presented the donation during a visit to Halabja on Saturday as part of an initiative aimed at promoting humanitarian values, preserving the memory of the city's martyrs, and strengthening solidarity among Iraq's diverse communities.

The initiative was presented as a symbol of respect, loyalty, and appreciation for the people of Halabja, whose humanitarian response during the search for a young girl from Karbala drew widespread admiration across Iraq.

Speaking at a press conference, Agraa said the initiative was inspired by the compassion demonstrated by residents of Halabja and the Hawraman area toward Ruqayya, an 11-year-old girl who drowned while visiting the region with her family.

He praised the people of the area for their solidarity and humanitarian spirit, saying their actions had earned them a special place in the hearts of many Iraqis.

Agraa revealed that he had initially planned to donate 4,000 plants but increased the number to 5,000 after learning that approximately 5,000 people were killed in the Halabja chemical attack.

He said each plant symbolizes one of the victims, serving as a living tribute to preserve the memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

A ceremony honoring the initiative was held at the Halabja Monument, where the province's Directorate of Martyrs Affairs and other local officials recognized Agraa's contribution.

During the event, officials presented him with the Symbol of Martyr Halabja in appreciation of his humanitarian initiative and as a reflection of the growing bonds of solidarity between the people of Halabja and Karbala.

The gesture follows a tragedy that deeply moved Iraqis across the country.

On June 9, 11-year-old Ruqayya drowned after falling into the waters of the Zalm tourist resort in the Hawraman area while visiting Halabja with her family from Karbala.

Civil defense teams, assisted by local volunteers and residents, searched continuously for eight days before recovering her body on June 17. The following day, it was transported by a dedicated ambulance to her hometown of Karbala.

The extensive volunteer effort and the compassion shown by Halabja residents drew widespread praise across Iraq, with many expressing appreciation for the community's humanity and unwavering support for the grieving family.

In recognition of those efforts, Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim al-Khattabi directed local authorities on June 19 to name one of the province's main streets "Halabja Street."

The decision was described as a tribute to the humanitarian, patriotic, and brotherly spirit displayed by the people of Halabja toward the citizens of Karbala, further strengthening ties between the two communities.