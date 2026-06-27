KDP urges Kurdistan Parliament to reconvene to break political deadlock

Party says repeated dialogue efforts have failed, calls on all parliamentary blocs to resolve disputes through the parliament

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday called on all political parties represented in the Kurdistan Parliament to reconvene the legislature and engage in dialogue inside the parliamentary chamber to resolve the prolonged political deadlock that has delayed the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) tenth cabinet.

In a statement issued by its Politburo, the KDP said it had worked since the conclusion of the sixth parliamentary elections and the announcement of the results to reactivate the Kurdistan Region's constitutional institutions in accordance with the law.

The party said those efforts included repeated initiatives led by President Masoud Barzani and the KDP aimed at fostering dialogue, mutual understanding, and consensus among political parties to overcome obstacles preventing the reopening of parliament, the election of the Kurdistan Region's presidency, and the formation of the next government.

According to the statement, the KDP proposed multiple scenarios and solutions, held both bilateral and multilateral meetings, formed negotiating delegations, exchanged messages, and conducted visits with other political forces in an effort to advance the political process.

However, the party said those initiatives did not receive the positive response needed to achieve a breakthrough.

The KDP warned that the current regional and domestic circumstances place a national and moral responsibility on all political actors to swiftly resolve the impasse, arguing that the continued stalemate serves no party's interests and instead harms the Kurdistan Region, its institutions, and its achievements.

The party said that after efforts involving meetings, delegations, visits, and political messaging failed to produce results, it believes discussions should move away from public statements and media exchanges and instead take place within the institutional framework of parliament.

The KDP, therefore, called on all parties represented in the Kurdistan Parliament—regardless of the number of seats they hold—to work together to reconvene the legislature.

It urged lawmakers to conduct what it described as a productive dialogue inside the parliamentary chamber to reach an appropriate solution to the outstanding disputes.

The party also called on all political forces to abide by any decisions reached through the Kurdistan Parliament, emphasizing that the legislature should serve as the primary venue for resolving the Region's political differences.