Agit Kabayel: A Champion for the Ring, a Symbol Beyond It

Agit Kabayel's historic heavyweight crown caps a remarkable Kurdish sporting summer.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Agit Kabayel has reached the summit of world boxing, and in doing so has written a chapter that extends well beyond the heavyweight division.

The undefeated Kurdish-German fighter announced on Saturday that he is officially the new World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight World Champion, a milestone that makes him not only the first Kurdish heavyweight world champion in boxing history but also Germany's first heavyweight world champion in nearly a century.

"Unbelievable. As of today, I am the WBC Heavyweight World Champion," Kabayel wrote on Instagram.

"The first Kurdish heavyweight world champion in history and the first German heavyweight world champion in almost 100 years. Words can't describe what I am feeling right now," he added.

Thanking supporters who followed his journey from regional venues in Germany to the pinnacle of the sport, Kabayel pledged that his achievement belonged to everyone who stood behind him.

"I will do everything I can to hold this belt for a long time and add even more titles to my collection," he wrote.

In another post shortly after announcing the historic achievement, Kabayel reflected on the moment, writing: "Honestly, I don't even know what to say. To be in the history books next to names like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and so many other legends is something I dreamed about as a child."

The announcement marks the culmination of a career built patiently over years rather than months.

Unlike many heavyweight stars who entered boxing surrounded by fanfare, Kabayel climbed the rankings through consistency, tactical discipline and an undefeated record that gradually became impossible for the division to ignore.

His elevation to full world champion follows the dramatic reshaping of the heavyweight landscape after Oleksandr Usyk chose to relinquish the WBC championship rather than delay the division while preparing for what he described as the final fight of his illustrious career.

Read More: Will Kurdish boxer Agit Kabayel claim the WBC heavyweight title?

As the reigning WBC interim champion, Kabayel had already secured mandatory challenger status. With Usyk vacating the belt, the pathway that had appeared uncertain only days ago suddenly opened completely.

Earlier this week, Kurdistan24 reported that the biggest opportunity of Kabayel's career had finally arrived after the WBC title became vacant.

At the time, the expectation was that the Kurdish heavyweight would compete for boxing's most prestigious championship later this year. Instead, events moved even faster, culminating in the historic confirmation that he now stands atop the division.

For Kurdish sports fans, the significance reaches far beyond another championship belt.

Never before has a heavyweight boxer of Kurdish heritage claimed the sport's most celebrated prize.

Heavyweight champions have traditionally occupied a unique place in global athletics, becoming figures whose influence extends beyond boxing into wider cultural and national narratives.

Kabayel has embraced that broader responsibility throughout his career.

Born in Leverkusen to Kurdish parents from Bakur (Northern Kurdistan) and raised in Bochum, he has consistently presented himself as both an elite athlete and a proud representative of Kurdish identity.

That commitment has never appeared performative.

Whether celebrating victories, speaking with media, or visiting the Kurdistan Region, Kabayel has repeatedly emphasized that he sees no contradiction between competing under the German flag and honoring his Kurdish heritage.

During an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 earlier this year conducted by sports anchor Avin Hussein, Kabayel spoke candidly about his belief that Kurds should see themselves as one people regardless of borders.

Read More: 'Kurdish Power': Agit Kabayel on Victory, Identity, and His Dream for a United Kurdistan

"We are all one people," he said. "Not Kurds from Türkiye, Syria, or Iran, just Kurds."

Those words have become central to his public identity as his profile has expanded internationally.

His boxing résumé has developed just as impressively.

The turning point arrived in February 2025 in Riyadh when he stunned Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang to capture the WBC interim heavyweight title.

Read More: 'I broke him' – Agit Kabayel Stuns Zhilei Zhang with Brutal Body Shot to Claim WBC Interim Heavyweight Title

Entering that contest against one of the division's most feared punchers, Kabayel relied not on overwhelming power but on meticulous preparation. He systematically attacked Zhang's body before delivering the decisive liver shot in the sixth round.

"My coach told me that after the fifth round, he would have no conditioning left, and you saw, I broke him," Kabayel later recalled.

Rather than proving a one-off performance, the victory established him as one of boxing's elite heavyweights.

He reinforced that reputation in January this year by stopping previously unbeaten Polish contender Damian Knyba in only three rounds before a packed crowd in Oberhausen.

Read More: Kabayel Retains Heavyweight Title With Third-Round Knockout, Dedicating Victory to Kurdish People

The emphatic knockout extended his undefeated record while strengthening his claim to a world title opportunity. Speaking immediately afterward, Kabayel dedicated the victory to the Kurdish people, declaring from inside the ring that the world had witnessed "the power of the Kurds."

His achievements have also been recognized at the highest political levels in the Kurdistan Region.

During a visit to Erbil in April 2025, Kabayel met both President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

President Barzani congratulated the boxer on becoming WBC interim champion and described his accomplishments as a source of pride for the Kurdish people.

Read More: President Masoud Barzani Welcomes Kurdish Boxing Champion Agit Kabayel

In a symbolic gesture reflecting the deep significance he attaches to his heritage, Kabayel presented his championship belt to President Barzani.

Recalling the meeting later, the champion explained the message behind that gesture.

"I gave him my WBC belt and told him, 'You fight for Kurdistan outside the ring; I fight inside the ring.'"

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani likewise praised Kabayel's achievements, describing them as an example of Kurdish excellence on the international stage while reaffirming support for athletes representing the region's people abroad.

Read More: PM Barzani Welcomes Boxing Champion Agit Kabayel to Kurdistan Region

Outside boxing, another Kurdish athlete has been capturing global attention throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kabayel's close friend Deniz Undav has emerged as one of Germany's breakout performers, creating what has become an extraordinary summer for Kurdish representation across international sport.

The Kurdish-German forward became the first footballer of Kurdish heritage ever to score in FIFA World Cup history during Germany's emphatic victory over Curaçao.

His celebration resonated even more deeply than the goal itself.

Read More: When Germany Scored, the 'Govend' Began: Kurdish Joy Colors World Cup Victory Over Curaçao

Rather than opting for a conventional celebration, Undav performed the traditional Kurdish govend dance, instantly transforming a footballing achievement into a cultural moment witnessed around the world.

His tournament has only gathered momentum since then.

Coming off the bench against Ivory Coast, Undav scored twice, including an injury-time winner, to secure Germany's place in the knockout rounds while cementing his reputation as one of the World Cup's standout performers.

Read More: Undav's World Cup Run Is Becoming a Kurdish Milestone

For millions of Kurds across the Kurdistan Region and the global diaspora, the parallel rise of Kabayel and Undav has created a rare sporting convergence.

One now holds perhaps boxing's most prestigious championship.

The other is helping lead one of football's traditional superpowers deep into the world's biggest tournament.

Their friendship predates these achievements.

The pair have previously co-hosted a popular podcast in Germany and have frequently spoken about their shared Kurdish background. Fans affectionately dubbed them the "Kurdish Lions of Germany," a nickname that has gained fresh relevance as both athletes continue reaching new heights.

Although they compete in entirely different sports, they have become complementary symbols of Kurdish excellence on the international stage.

Kabayel's ascent also represents an important moment for German boxing.

The country has not celebrated a heavyweight world champion for generations, despite its rich boxing tradition and its long association with the Klitschko era.

Observers increasingly regard Kabayel as the figure capable of restoring Germany's prominence within heavyweight boxing while simultaneously introducing a new generation of fans to the sport.

Unlike many modern champions, however, Kabayel has consistently avoided inflammatory rhetoric or manufactured rivalries.

Even after Usyk vacated the WBC title rather than facing him, Kabayel responded with respect rather than resentment.

"A true champion is defined by his actions both inside and outside the ring," he wrote after Usyk's announcement, praising the Ukrainian for allowing the next generation to compete for world titles.

He concluded simply: "I am ready to take over."

Today, those words carry a different meaning.

The transition has occurred.

The interim champion has become the world champion.

For Kabayel personally, the achievement crowns years of persistence and tactical evolution. For Germany, it signals the arrival of a new heavyweight standard-bearer.

And for Kurds around the world, it represents something even larger: the realization of a historic sporting milestone achieved by an athlete who has never hesitated to embrace, and celebrate, the identity he carries with him every time he steps into the ring.

With the heavyweight crown now around his waist and an unbeaten record still intact, Agit Kabayel enters the next chapter of his career not merely as boxing's newest champion, but as one of the most recognizable Kurdish athletes ever to compete on the global stage.