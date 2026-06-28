Iraqi Prime Minister and Iranian Foreign Minister Discuss Ceasefire and Regional Security

Iranian FM reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to strengthening relations with neighboring and Arab countries during talks with Iraqi Prime Minister in Baghdad

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As regional diplomacy gathers pace following the Iran-US ceasefire agreement, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the future of regional stability, dialogue, and bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, the meeting on Sunday, focused on the agreement reached between Iran and the United States in Switzerland, which brought an end to the conflict between the two countries, as well as ongoing regional and international efforts to reinforce security and stability across the region.

During the meeting, al-Zaidi emphasized that ending wars through dialogue and negotiations, alongside preserving regional stability, remains one of Iraq's top priorities.

He said these efforts would create greater opportunities for development and prosperity for the peoples of the region.

For his part, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran's support for Iraq and reiterated Tehran's commitment to joint cooperation and coordination aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Iranian foreign minister also stated that Iran seeks the best possible relations with all countries in the region, particularly its neighboring Arab states.

Earlier on Sunday, Araghchi and his accompanying delegation arrived in Baghdad, where they also held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.