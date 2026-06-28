KDP Parliamentary Bloc Backs Iraq's Anti-Corruption Campaign, Calls for Nationwide Crackdown

"Iraqi citizens deserve transparent, accountable, and corruption-free governance, as well as the restoration of the rights that have been lost," the statement added.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Parliamentary Bloc on Sunday expressed its full support for the Iraqi federal government's anti-corruption campaign, welcoming the legal measures taken by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi in coordination with the judiciary and other state institutions.

In a statement, the bloc praised the government's efforts to combat corruption and apprehend those implicated in corrupt activities, while calling for the campaign to extend beyond Baghdad to encompass all Iraqi provinces and cities.

"The Kurdistan Democratic Party Parliamentary Bloc welcomes and fully supports the legal measures taken by the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi, in cooperation and coordination with the judiciary and relevant state institutions, to combat corruption and apprehend those involved in corrupt activities," the statement said.

The bloc stressed the importance of close coordination between the executive and judicial branches to ensure the campaign's success and uphold justice and the rule of law.

It also reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate with both the federal government and local administrations across Iraq to assist authorities in uncovering the truth, strengthening the rule of law, and ensuring accountability.

"Iraqi citizens deserve transparent, accountable, and corruption-free governance, as well as the restoration of the rights that have been lost," the statement added, emphasizing support for legal action against all individuals involved in corruption "without discrimination or exception."

Earlier on Sunday, federal authorities announced the arrest of 47 parliamentarians and senior officials on corruption charges following coordinated security raids in Baghdad's Green Zone and several other provinces.

The Federal Integrity Commission said the operation was conducted under court orders and in coordination with the judiciary, executive, and legislative branches, adding that investigations would proceed transparently and in accordance with the law.