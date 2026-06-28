Kurdistan Region Arrests Three Corruption Suspects, Hands Them Over to Baghdad

The three suspects—Ziyad al-Janabi, Hind al-Abbasi, and Mohammed al-Mayahi—were handed over to Iraqi federal security forces after legal procedures were completed.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Sunday evening, the Kurdistan Region's security forces arrested three individuals wanted in connection with Iraq's widening anti-corruption campaign and transferred them to federal authorities, according to a Kurdistan24 correspondent.

Hoshmand Sadiq, Kurdistan24's correspondent, reported that at 8:00 p.m., the arrests were carried out in Erbil at the official request of the Iraqi government and the Federal Integrity Commission.

The three suspects—Ziyad al-Janabi, Hind al-Abbasi, and Mohammed al-Mayahi—were handed over to Iraqi federal security forces after legal procedures were completed. According to the correspondent, the three are among individuals accused of involvement in the embezzlement of public funds and corruption in Iraq.

The operation was conducted within the framework of legal and constitutional procedures in support of the federal government's large-scale anti-corruption campaign. Kurdistan Region security forces remained for nearly an hour at the Sherawa checkpoint while the transfer process and related legal formalities were finalized before handing the suspects over to the relevant Iraqi authorities.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, the campaign extends beyond Erbil. The Kurdistan Regional Government has decided to fully cooperate with Baghdad in apprehending any corruption suspect who has sought refuge in Erbil, Sulaimani, or Duhok.

Earlier on Sunday, federal authorities announced the arrest of 47 members of parliament and senior officials on corruption charges following coordinated security operations in Baghdad's Green Zone and several other provinces.

The Federal Integrity Commission said the raids were carried out under court orders with the support of the judiciary, executive, and legislative branches, pledging that investigations would proceed transparently and in accordance with the law.