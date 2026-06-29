Kurdistan Region Unveils Largest Archaeological Park, Advancing UNESCO Heritage Ambitions

The Jerwan-Faida Archaeological Park, set to open in Duhok this October, will be Iraq's largest archaeological park, preserving Neo-Assyrian engineering and rock reliefs while advancing UNESCO recognition, sustainable tourism, international research and regional economic development.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - For centuries, the valleys and limestone ridges south of Duhok province in Kurdistan Region and on the borders with Mosul province quietly preserved the remains of one of antiquity's most sophisticated engineering systems. Soon, those landscapes will become accessible through a single protected destination designed to connect visitors not only with the achievements of the ancient Assyrian world, but also with the Kurdistan Region's broader vision for safeguarding cultural heritage.

The inauguration of the Jerwan-Faida Archaeological Park later this year marks far more than the opening of a tourist attraction. It represents a milestone in archaeological preservation, international research, and the Kurdistan Regional Government's long-term strategy to develop sustainable cultural tourism.

Scheduled to welcome visitors in late October, the new park will encompass approximately 130 square kilometers, making it the largest archaeological park in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

By bringing together some of northern Mesopotamia's most significant archaeological landmarks, including the Faida canal, the Jerwan aqueduct and the Khinis archaeological area, the project transforms a collection of scattered historical sites into a unified cultural landscape with international ambitions.

That ambition extends well beyond regional tourism.

Kurdish authorities are actively pursuing UNESCO World Heritage recognition, arguing that the archaeological complex satisfies the organization's standards for exceptional historical significance, authenticity and rarity.

Such recognition would place the site among the world's most important protected cultural landscapes while further elevating the Kurdistan Region's profile as a destination where ancient history remains deeply embedded in the modern landscape.

According to Bekas Brifkani, Director of the Duhok Antiquities and Cultural Heritage Department, the park preserves the heart of an immense water management network constructed during the Neo-Assyrian period in the eighth and seventh centuries BCE.

Stretching roughly 340 kilometers, the canal system supplied fresh water from the mountains of present-day Duhok to the Assyrian capital near modern Mosul during periods when the waters of the Tigris River became unsuitable for drinking.

The scale of that undertaking illustrates the remarkable engineering capabilities of the Neo-Assyrian Empire, whose rulers transformed hydraulic infrastructure into an essential instrument of urban development.

Rather than relying solely on natural waterways, Assyrian engineers designed an interconnected network of canals, tunnels, reservoirs and aqueducts capable of transporting water across rugged terrain.

The surviving remains continue to provide archaeologists with valuable insights into how one of the ancient world's most influential empires sustained its expanding cities.

Among the park's defining landmarks is the Jerwan Bridge, widely regarded as one of the earliest known stone aqueducts.

Built to carry water across a valley, the structure demonstrates an advanced understanding of construction techniques centuries before comparable hydraulic works emerged elsewhere.

Its preservation offers visitors a rare opportunity to examine ancient engineering at a monumental scale while appreciating the sophistication of infrastructure that once supported imperial administration and agriculture.

If Jerwan reveals the technical ingenuity of the Assyrians, the discoveries at Faida illuminate their political and religious world.

Archaeological excavations conducted in partnership between the Duhok Antiquities Department and Italy's University of Udine have transformed the site into one of the Middle East's most significant recent archaeological discoveries.

International attention intensified after researchers announced in 2019 the identification of an extraordinary sequence of monumental rock reliefs carved along an ancient irrigation canal dating to the reigns of King Sargon II and his son, King Sennacherib.

More than a dozen large reliefs portray the Assyrian ruler performing rituals before major deities, including Ashur, Ishtar, Shamash and Nabu, while the gods appear mounted on sacred animals that symbolized divine authority and royal legitimacy.

The artistic significance of the reliefs extends beyond their iconography.

During conservation work, archaeologists identified traces of blue and red pigments preserved within the carvings, indicating that these monumental scenes were originally painted in vivid colors rather than left as bare stone. Those discoveries have reshaped scholarly understanding of how the monuments appeared when first commissioned nearly 2,700 years ago.

Protecting that legacy has become as important as uncovering it.

Specialists from the University of Udine are employing advanced three-dimensional laser scanning technologies to record every relief and section of canal with exceptional precision.

These digital archives not only assist current conservation efforts but also ensure that the site's archaeological record is preserved for future generations, even as natural weathering continues to affect the original stone surfaces.

The project itself reflects years of sustained international academic cooperation.

Rather than functioning solely as an excavation, the partnership between Kurdish institutions and Italian researchers has combined archaeological research, conservation science, digital documentation and heritage management into a comprehensive preservation strategy.

Such collaborations increasingly define modern archaeology, where protecting fragile sites often requires expertise drawn from multiple scientific disciplines.

The archaeological park also fits within a broader cultural policy pursued by the Kurdistan Regional Government. With more than 6,000 registered archaeological sites across the Kurdistan Region, authorities have increasingly emphasized restoration, documentation and responsible public access as central components of tourism development.

Kaifi Mustafa, Director General of Antiquities for the Kurdistan Region, told Kurdistan24 that archaeological heritage will receive greater emphasis within the Region's tourism strategy because cultural destinations play an increasingly important role in attracting international visitors.

He added that excavation, survey and restoration work continues across numerous historical locations as authorities seek to preserve sites while expanding opportunities for scientific research and public engagement.

For Duhok, the implications extend beyond heritage conservation. Archaeological tourism has become an increasingly important sector in regions seeking to diversify local economies through sustainable development rather than mass tourism.

The Jerwan-Faida Archaeological Park is expected to support employment opportunities linked to conservation, site management, hospitality, visitor services and academic research, while encouraging longer stays by international travelers interested in history and archaeology.

Equally important is the educational value of opening the landscape to wider audiences.

Presenting the canal system, aqueducts and monumental reliefs within their original geographic setting enables visitors to understand how engineering, religion and imperial administration were interconnected in ancient Mesopotamia.

That context transforms individual monuments into a broader historical narrative spanning centuries of human ingenuity.

As preparations continue for the park's inauguration and UNESCO nomination efforts advance, the Jerwan-Faida Archaeological Park stands as an example of how cultural preservation can serve multiple public purposes at once.

It protects irreplaceable archaeological treasures, strengthens international academic partnerships, encourages responsible tourism and contributes to long-term regional development.

In doing so, it positions Duhok not simply as the home of remarkable ancient monuments, but as a gateway through which one of humanity's earliest civilizations can be understood, preserved and shared with the world.