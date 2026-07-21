The appearance of gold plaques attributed to the Zêwye hoard in celebrity jewelry has reignited discussion over Kurdish cultural heritage, archaeological provenance, museum stewardship, and the ethics of incorporating ancient artifacts into luxury fashion.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A public appearance by American actress Zendaya wearing earrings incorporating gold plaques attributed to the historic Zêwye (Ziwiye) archaeological hoard has prompted an international discussion that reaches well beyond fashion. What began as commentary on a celebrity accessory has evolved into a broader debate over Kurdish cultural heritage, the stewardship of ancient artifacts, and the responsibilities that accompany the ownership and display of antiquities.

The controversy emerged after Zendaya appeared at a promotional event in London for the film Odyssey, wearing earrings featuring two circular gold plaques. Barron London, the company associated with the pieces, identified them as Zêwye gold plaques dating to the first millennium BC in present-day Eastern Kurdistan (northweast of Iran).

The jewelry had originally been created in 2018 by London-based jeweler Glenn Spiro, who mounted the plaques in yellow gold and diamonds, before they entered the Barron London collection in 2020.

Neither Zendaya nor her stylist, Law Roach, had publicly commented on the criticism as of Tuesday.

Responding to the growing attention, Barron London stated that the ancient plaques were secured within custom-made settings and were not physically altered or damaged during the mounting process.

The firm's explanation addressed concerns about conservation, but it did little to quiet a wider discussion that has centered less on the condition of the objects than on whether artifacts associated with one of Kurdistan's most significant archaeological discoveries should appear as luxury accessories in the first place.

For archaeologists, cultural heritage advocates, and many observers, the debate extends into questions of provenance, ownership, and archaeological ethics.

Critics argue that the principal issue is not simply whether the objects remained intact, but whether artifacts of such historical importance should circulate through the international antiquities market and private collections rather than remain accessible for research and public education.

The discussion has also revived longstanding concerns about the movement of antiquities beyond their places of origin.

While Barron London identified the plaques as originating from Zêwye, broader questions surrounding ownership history, export documentation, and chain of custody remain separate issues.

The company has not publicly released documentation relating to the ownership history or export records of the specific plaques.

Those distinctions have become central to the conversation. The identification of the objects reflects the description provided by Barron London and records associated with the antiquities market, while scholars continue to emphasize that questions surrounding provenance require careful documentary evidence.

The renewed attention reflects the enduring significance of the Zêwye archaeological site, located near Saqqez in Eastern Kurdistan.

Discovered in the mid-twentieth century, the site is associated with an extraordinary collection of gold, silver, ivory, bronze, ceramics, and other artifacts that illuminate the cultural exchanges taking place across the northern Zagros Mountains during the eighth and seventh centuries BC.

Researchers have long viewed the collection as evidence that the region occupied an important position linking Mesopotamia, the Iranian Plateau, and the northern steppes.

Objects associated with Zêwye display artistic influences connected with the Mannaeans, Medes, Scythians, Assyrians, and Urartians, illustrating centuries of interaction among neighboring civilizations.

Yet the archaeological importance of the site is matched by the complexity of its history.

Accounts indicate that many artifacts entered the antiquities market soon after their reported discovery in 1947, before systematic excavation could document their original archaeological context.

As objects dispersed into private collections and museums, much of the information that ordinarily helps scholars interpret an archaeological site was lost.

That history continues to shape academic discussion today. Specialists have not reached consensus on whether every object attributed to the Zêwye hoard originated from a single archaeological context or whether some pieces entered the market through other channels. Reflecting that uncertainty, museums have often adopted cautious language when describing such works.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, for example, frequently identifies comparable objects as being "said to be from Zêwye," acknowledging that definitive attribution is not always possible.

The current controversy has therefore become about far more than a single public appearance.

It has highlighted the continuing challenges surrounding the global antiquities trade, where incomplete excavation records, undocumented ownership histories, and decades-old market transactions can complicate efforts to establish provenance with certainty.

At the same time, the debate has renewed calls from heritage specialists for greater emphasis on preserving archaeological objects within museum collections, where they can be studied, interpreted, and displayed within their historical context.

Others have noted that the international attention has also drawn wider public interest to the cultural legacy of ancient Kurdistan and the significance of sites such as Zêwye.

As discussion continues, the episode serves as a reminder that archaeological artifacts often carry meanings extending well beyond their artistic value.

Whether viewed through the lens of cultural identity, historical scholarship, or museum ethics, the gold plaques associated with Zêwye have once again underscored the enduring importance of protecting, and carefully documenting, the material heritage of one of the ancient world's most significant crossroads.

Summary Zendaya's appearance wearing earrings incorporating gold plaques attributed to the Zêwye (Ziwiye) hoard has revived international debate over Kurdish cultural heritage, archaeological provenance, and the ethics of using ancient artifacts as luxury jewelry, raising broader questions about preservation and ownership.



Kurdistan24 journalist and news writer Mustafa Ibrahim contributed to this report.