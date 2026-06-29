Iraq Sets Sept. 30 Deadline for Armed Groups to Disarm

The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's planned visit to the United States, as Washington continues to pressure Baghdad to ensure armed factions surrender their weapons.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi government has given armed groups operating in the country until Sept. 30 to disarm, government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi announced during a press conference on Monday.

The announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's planned visit to the United States, as Washington continues to pressure Baghdad to ensure armed factions surrender their weapons.

Some of the groups had previously targeted U.S. facilities in Iraq during the regional conflict triggered by Israeli-American strikes on Iran in late February.

Al-Aboudi also reaffirmed the government's commitment to fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities, including protecting public assets and strengthening state institutions to enable them to effectively carry out their duties.

Addressing the government's anti-corruption campaign, the spokesperson said the crackdown would continue, revealing that 21 suspects have been arrested so far. He added that investigations remain ongoing and authorities are working to apprehend additional individuals linked to corruption cases.

According to Al-Aboudi, confessions obtained from those arrested have uncovered new leads, directing investigators toward broader corruption networks involving both individuals and financial transactions.

He emphasized that the government's current anti-corruption strategy differs from previous efforts, describing it as a comprehensive institutional approach rather than one dependent on individuals or changing political circumstances. Protecting public assets, he said, remains a fundamental state responsibility.

In a separate announcement, Al-Aboudi said the Iraqi Council of Ministers had approved an Iranian request to hold a funeral ceremony for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Iraq on July 8.