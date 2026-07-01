Halwest MPs file complaint against Ali Hama Salih amid deepening internal rift

Lawmakers accuse movement leader of threats and defamation as one MP says dispute is with Ali Hama Salih, not the Halwest Movement itself

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Internal divisions within the Halwest Movement have intensified after two members of the Kurdistan Parliament filed a formal complaint against the movement's leader, Ali Hama Salih, while one of the lawmakers accused him of using threats, defamation, and what she described as "intellectual terrorism" against fellow members.

Speaking during Kurdistan24's news bulletin on Wednesday, Kurdistan Parliament member Sara Mohsin said she and several colleagues still consider themselves part of the Halwest Movement and remain committed to the promises they made to voters. However, she stressed that their dispute is with Ali Hama Salih personally rather than with the movement itself.

"Our problem is with Ali Hama Salih himself, not with the Halwest Movement," she said.

Mohsin argued there had been no justification for using threatening language or attempting to undermine their dignity, emphasizing that they remain members of the movement but reject what she described as "one-man rule."

She attributed the deterioration in relations with Ali Hama Salih to what she called his continued reliance on "accusations, lies, and creating suspicion" instead of dialogue.

"Instead of all this defamation, he could have taken the initiative to resolve the issue, but these actions have only increased our resentment toward him," she said.

Addressing allegations regarding campaign financing, Mohsin rejected claims that Ali Hama Salih had spent significant sums on behalf of parliamentary candidates.

"I personally supervised my election campaign and know exactly what was spent," she said, adding that many candidates financed and managed much of their own campaigns.

Mohsin also criticized the movement leader's political rhetoric, saying his language did not reflect that of a genuine opposition figure.

"The language he uses is not that of a true opposition movement. It is market language and intellectual terrorism," she said, accusing him of attempting to destroy political opponents through public defamation and character assassination.

Regarding reports that legal agreements bound members to remain within the movement, Mohsin denied any such obligation.

"We have no legal contract with the Halwest Movement," she said. "The only document was an internal candidacy form that I still possess. It was never issued by a court nor notarized."

She added that under the Kurdistan Parliament's legal framework, lawmakers are free to serve as independent members if they choose, noting that Ali Hama Salih himself had previously left his own political party and continued serving independently in parliament.

Formal complaint filed

The escalating dispute took a legal turn after Halwest MPs Sara Mohsin and Sazgar Fayaq submitted a formal complaint against Ali Hama Salih to the Kurdistan Region's Independent Human Rights Commission.

According to the complaint, the two lawmakers accuse the Halwest leader of making threatening remarks against them during a televised interview.

They allege that Ali Hama Salih publicly warned that any member who left the movement or changed their political position would have their reputation and dignity destroyed to prevent them from returning to public life.

The lawmakers argue that the statements constitute not only psychological intimidation but also violations of Iraqi law and international human rights conventions. They have called on the commission to take legal action to protect their dignity and psychological well-being.

They further warned that the use of threats and calls for social ostracism against political opponents undermines individual freedoms, political rights, social cohesion, and democratic principles.

Human Rights Commission confirms complaint

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Suleiman Mohsin, spokesperson for the Kurdistan Region's Independent Human Rights Commission, confirmed that the commission had officially received the complaint.

He said the commission processes all complaints impartially and, in accordance with Law No. 4 of 2010 governing the commission's work, will refer the case to the Public Prosecution.

Mohsin stressed that the rule of law should prevail over threats and public defamation, particularly when such language is used by political leaders or members of parliament.

He also referred to Article 430 of the Iraqi Penal Code, which addresses criminal threats against individuals' lives and dignity.

The commission's spokesperson expressed concern that increasingly hostile political rhetoric risks creating a dangerous environment in the Kurdistan Region.

He noted that the commission had previously supported Ali Hama Salih when he had legal complaints of his own and said the current case would be handled with the same impartiality.

Growing tensions within Halwest

The Halwest National Movement, led by Ali Hama Salih, was established in 2024 as one of the Kurdistan Region's newest political movements to contest the sixth parliamentary elections.

Following the announcement of the election results, disagreements emerged between the movement's leadership and several successful parliamentary candidates.

The dispute has largely centered on internal commitments made by candidates and the possibility of lawmakers changing their political alignment after entering parliament.

The tensions escalated after Ali Hama Salih warned members against deviating from the movement's principles, stating that those who did so could face public exposure and damage to their reputation—remarks that have now become the subject of formal legal complaints and a widening political dispute within the movement.