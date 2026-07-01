President Barzani, Türkiye's Intelligence Chief Discuss Regional Security, Coordination in Erbil

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting focused on the latest developments in the Middle East, ongoing regional changes, and the challenges affecting stability and security.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday received Ibrahim Kalin, Director of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and his accompanying delegation in Erbil's Pirmam district, where the two sides discussed regional developments, security challenges, and ways to strengthen cooperation.

According to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, the meeting focused on the latest developments in the Middle East, ongoing regional changes, and the challenges affecting stability and security.

President Barzani and Kalin also stressed the importance of further developing relations and enhancing coordination between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Türkiye across various fields.

The meeting comes amid continued geopolitical shifts in the Middle East, including heightened security concerns following recent regional conflicts and efforts by neighboring countries to strengthen intelligence and security cooperation. The Kurdistan Region has long maintained close ties with Türkiye on issues related to border security, trade, and energy, while serving as an important channel for dialogue between Ankara and Baghdad on matters of mutual interest.