Zakho, Spain's Valladolid to Become Sister Cities Following Economic Forum

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Shekho described the forum as a milestone that has "opened a new chapter for strengthening relations between the Zakho Independent Administration and Spain's Castile and León region in general, and the city of Valladolid in particular."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Supervisor of the Independent Administration of Zakho, Gohdar Shekho, announced on Wednesday that the Kurdistan Region–Spain Economic Forum has created a significant opportunity to establish closer ties between Zakho and the Spanish city of Valladolid, with discussions underway to make the two cities official sister cities.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Shekho described the forum as a milestone that has "opened a new chapter for strengthening relations between the Zakho Independent Administration and Spain's Castile and León region in general, and the city of Valladolid in particular."

He said the two sides held productive talks on signing a twinning agreement that would formally designate Zakho and Valladolid as sister cities, paving the way for long-term cooperation across several sectors.

According to Shekho, the proposed partnership would enable Zakho to benefit from Valladolid's experience in education, culture, tourism, and agriculture, while expanding institutional and people-to-people exchanges.

Highlighting the education sector, Shekho noted that the University of Valladolid is among Spain's oldest universities, adding that cooperation with the institution could help transfer academic expertise and strengthen higher education in the Kurdistan Region.

He also revealed that efforts are underway to invite the Mayor of Valladolid to Zakho in the near future. The planned visit would allow the Spanish delegation to explore the region firsthand, identify investment and cooperation opportunities, and advance the implementation of the proposed sister-city agreement.

The initiative comes as the Kurdistan Region continues to deepen its international partnerships through economic diplomacy and subnational cooperation with European regions and municipalities.

Zakho has steadily expanded its international ties in recent years through sister-city and friendship agreements. In July 2025, Zakho and Moorhead, Minnesota, officially became sister cities after signing a Friendship Proclamation. As part of the partnership, Moorhead renamed Johnson Farms Park as Friendship Park, symbolizing the growing cultural and civic relationship between the two communities.

The latest discussions with Valladolid build on those efforts and reflect the Kurdistan Region's broader strategy of using international partnerships to promote investment, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.