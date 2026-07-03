Kurdistan Region President Says Iran Faces a New Political Chapter After Recent War

The Kurdistan Region president said public support following the recent war has ushered Iran into a new political phase that will reshape regional dynamics.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said on Friday that Iran has entered an entirely new political era following the recent war, arguing that strong public support for the Islamic Republic altered the country's political trajectory and marked the beginning of a different regional landscape.

Barzani made the remarks in an interview with Iranian media during his visit to Tehran to attend the funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

He outlined his assessment of the current political environment in Iran and the broader region.

Reflecting on the recent conflict, Barzani said the war had been accompanied by broader plans and objectives for the region, but argued that widespread public support for the Islamic Republic had prevented those plans from succeeding.

"When the recent war began, there were other objectives and plans for the region," Barzani said. "However, the Iranian people's unity behind the Islamic Republic thwarted those efforts, and we believe Iran has now entered an entirely new phase."

The Kurdistan Region president stressed that Iran's current political turning point differs significantly from previous periods, saying the country's next stage will be fundamentally different from past years.

He said the emerging political era would bring changes to regional balances and would be clearly distinct from earlier phases in Iran's political development.