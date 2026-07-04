Trump Says US Granted Iran One-Week Pause During Funeral Period

The US president said Washington allowed a one-week pause in military operations on humanitarian grounds during funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said Washington granted Iran a one-week pause in military operations on humanitarian grounds to allow funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, while claiming Tehran is making determined efforts to reach a political agreement with the United States.

Trump made the remarks during a lengthy speech delivered at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on Friday, marking the 250th anniversary of US independence. His address covered a broad range of domestic and foreign policy issues.

Trump said the United States allowed Iran a one-week suspension of military operations to enable the country to hold funeral ceremonies for Khamenei.

He described the decision as a humanitarian gesture by Washington.

The US president said Iranian officials are "desperately" trying through every available channel to reach a political agreement with the United States.

Trump also asserted that his administration had inflicted severe blows on Tehran and claimed it ended the confrontation in Venezuela within a single day.

Turning to domestic issues, Trump said the United States was facing a renewed challenge to its national identity as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

Speaking beneath the Mount Rushmore monument, he praised American history and exceptionalism while accusing "radicals and extremists" of attempting to undermine the country's identity.

Trump also claimed there had been "a resurgence of the communist menace" in the United States, arguing that recent years have seen "an undeniable attempt to change this exceptional character" and distance Americans from their history.

He added that love of the United States—not birthplace—should define American identity, saying, "You do not have to be born here, but you do have to love what we have built."

The president is scheduled to hold a campaign-style rally on the National Mall in Washington on Independence Day, featuring military flyovers and a large fireworks display.

Despite acknowledging an intense heat wave expected to bring temperatures to around 107 degrees Fahrenheit (41C), Trump said he intended to deliver "a really long speech" to demonstrate his endurance.