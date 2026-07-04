Imagine Having 40 Million Hungry Americans and Calling Iran Hungry, Ghalibaf's Message to Trump

Iranian Parliament Speaker rebuked US President Donald Trump over his criticism of Iran's economy, accusing Washington of trying to deflect attention from its own domestic challenges.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a sharp response to US President Donald Trump on Friday, over his recent remarks on Iran's economic situation, accusing Washington of attempting to shift attention away from its own domestic crises.

In a post published on his official X account, Ghalibaf responded to Trump's comments by urging the US president to focus on poverty and food insecurity in the United States rather than criticizing Iran.

"Imagine your country has more than 40 million citizens relying on food assistance, yet you describe another country as hungry. This is not a statement—it is an attempt to hide the problems you are facing," Ghalibaf wrote.

Addressing US officials directly, the Iranian parliament speaker added:

"Keep your advice about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for yourselves. Our resources and decisions belong to us. You would be better off worrying about the rate of food insecurity in your own country."

Ghalibaf's comments came after Trump said in an interview with CNBC that US pressure on Iran had triggered a severe economic downturn, claiming inflation in the country had reached 300%.

Trump also said Tehran had accepted US conditions for negotiations and would use its frozen financial assets to purchase wheat and animal feed from the United States.

According to the information provided, technical discussions between Iran and the United States are continuing over Iran's frozen assets abroad and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The main point of disagreement remains how the funds should be used. Washington insists the money should be spent exclusively on purchasing American products, while Iran maintains it has the sovereign right to use its assets as it chooses and to spend them wherever it sees fit.