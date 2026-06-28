Erbil and Baghdad Reach Agreement on Agricultural Calendar and Internal Trade

Erbil and Baghdad have reached a preliminary agreement on a unified agricultural calendar, lifting federal checkpoint restrictions on Kurdish produce and allowing farmers to transport locally grown crops to markets across Iraq during the peak harvest season.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the lucrative tomato harvesting season kicks into high gear across the Kurdistan Region, local farmers and agricultural merchants are breathing a collective sigh of relief. Following periods of administrative friction, authorities in Erbil and Baghdad have struck a preliminary agreement to synchronize their agricultural calendars.

The diplomatic breakthrough immediately dismantles long-standing logistical barricades at federal security checkpoints, allowing domestic commerce to flow freely.

The new understanding between the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources and Iraq's federal Ministry of Agriculture marks a critical step toward integrating the nation's often fragmented domestic food supply.

For years, Kurdish agricultural producers have faced unpredictable regulatory hurdles when attempting to transport their seasonal yields to buyers in central and southern Iraq. Disputes over import origins and seasonal quotas frequently left trucks carrying highly perishable goods stranded at internal borders, resulting in severe financial losses for local growers.

Those bottlenecks are now being cleared.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Dr. Qaraman Mawlood, the spokesperson for the KRG's agriculture ministry, confirmed that the federal government has formally instructed all relevant security outposts, most notably the historically strict checkpoints in Mosul and Makhmur, to permit the unimpeded passage of agricultural goods originating from the Kurdistan Region.

The immediate practical impact of this directive is profound. Transporters, wholesalers, and cultivators can now move their freshly harvested crops directly into lucrative southern markets without fear of sudden bureaucratic delays.

However, Dr. Mawlood emphasized a crucial stipulation governing the deal: the newly relaxed transit rules apply exclusively to locally cultivated crops, strictly prohibiting the transshipment of imported foreign produce under the guise of local agriculture.

The spokesperson highlighted the current "excellent coordination and understanding" between the regional and federal ministries, noting that both administrations are deeply committed to adhering to the newly established frameworks.

By aligning their agricultural calendars, a system that regulates the planting, harvesting, and marketing of crops based on national supply and demand, Erbil and Baghdad aim to prevent market flooding.

This coordination is essential to stabilize pricing and ensure that farmers can sell their harvests without facing artificial internal obstacles.

This internal trade facilitation aligns seamlessly with broader protectionist policies recently enacted by federal authorities in Baghdad.

On June 23, the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture issued a sweeping decree to the Border Crossings Authority, effectively banning the importation of thirty-five specific agricultural and livestock products. The restricted list includes tomatoes, onions, grape leaves, honey, animal fats, cattle, and buffalo.

This recent import restriction is explicitly designed to shield domestic producers, including those operating within the Kurdistan Region, from cheap international competition.

When coupled with the new internal checkpoint agreement, the import ban creates a highly favorable economic environment for local agrarian communities. Kurdish farmers are now protected from foreign dumping while simultaneously regaining unfettered access to the vast consumer base across the rest of Iraq.

Ultimately, this preliminary agreement represents far more than a temporary logistical fix. By prioritizing institutional coordination over unilateral border policies, Erbil and Baghdad are laying the groundwork for a more resilient, unified domestic agricultural sector that rewards local labor and guarantees food security across the country.