Duhok Emerges as a Key Hub for Red Tomato Production

Farmers in Duhok say the ban on imported tomatoes has strengthened local markets, while agricultural officials describe the measure as a major opportunity to support domestic production

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Tomato farmers in Duhok say a ban on tomato imports into Iraq and the Kurdistan Region has significantly improved market conditions for locally grown produce, with officials describing the decision as a "golden opportunity" to strengthen domestic agriculture and boost the economy.

Following the decision by the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi federal government to suspend tomato imports in order to protect local production, agricultural activity has intensified across Duhok.

The measure has allowed locally grown tomatoes to fetch better prices in the market, while hundreds of tons are now being shipped daily to central and southern Iraqi provinces.

Local farmers say tomato cultivation requires substantial investment in fertilizers, pesticides, and labor, making stable market prices essential.

Farmer Nuri Simo said to Kurdistan24 that the work demands considerable effort and expense.

"We invest heavily in pesticides, fertilizers, and manual labor. We have been doing this for years. Sometimes prices fall sharply in the markets, but we continue working our land regardless."

Farmer Karim Shemo said this year's harvest has been of high quality and is benefiting both producers and the wider economy.

"This year's crop is excellent. Tomato farming benefits farmers while also making an important contribution to the economy of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

According to official figures, thousands of dunams of land have been planted with tomatoes across Duhok this year. Authorities expect total production to reach nearly 80,000 tons.

In addition to meeting local demand, a significant share of the harvest is being transported to major Iraqi cities, including Baghdad and Basra.

Ahmed Jamil, Director General of Agriculture in Duhok, said to Kurdistan24 that, both the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi federal government agreed to ban tomato imports from neighboring Iran and Türkiye in order to protect local farmers.

"This decision is extremely important during our harvest season, ensuring that our farmers avoid losses and are able to sell their produce at fair prices."

Agricultural experts also believe Duhok could become a leading center for food processing if more tomato paste factories are established across the province, further increasing the value of local agricultural production.