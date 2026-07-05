OPEC+ Approves Modest August Oil Output Increase as Crude Prices Continue to Fall

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies said seven member states will collectively raise production by 188,000 barrels per day next month.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The OPEC+ alliance agreed on Sunday to modestly increase oil production in August, marking the fifth consecutive monthly output hike as global crude prices continue to ease following the recent de-escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies said seven member states will collectively raise production by 188,000 barrels per day next month.

The countries participating in the latest increase are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

In a statement, the alliance said member countries would continue monitoring market conditions while maintaining a cautious approach to support market stability.

"The countries will continue to monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach," the group said.

The decision comes as international oil prices have fallen sharply over the past month amid growing optimism that a lasting peace agreement could be reached between Tehran and Washington following an interim deal that ended four months of hostilities.

As part of that agreement, Iran committed to allowing commercial vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz without obstruction, while the United States lifted its blockade on Iranian ports. The move has encouraged a gradual return of commercial shipping through the strategically vital waterway, although traffic remains below pre-war levels.

Iran's joint military command warned earlier this week that oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz must use designated routes or face a "forceful response," underscoring that security concerns persist despite the ceasefire.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, settled below $72 per barrel on Friday, returning close to levels seen before the outbreak of the conflict in late February. Prices had surged to nearly $120 per barrel during the height of the war amid fears of severe disruptions to global energy supplies.

The conflict triggered a global energy crisis by severely restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint that normally carries about one-fifth of the world's oil supplies. The limited production increases announced by OPEC+ during the conflict were insufficient to offset supply disruptions caused by blocked shipping routes.

Many Gulf producers were forced to reduce output because they were unable to export crude while maritime traffic was severely disrupted. According to recent estimates by S&P Global Energy, Gulf oil production is not expected to fully recover until at least the first quarter of 2027.

Despite the recent decline in oil prices, energy analysts continue to warn that elevated fuel costs and higher consumer prices may persist for some time as global energy markets gradually recover from the effects of the conflict.